Advantage Energy: Trading At A 10% Free Cash Flow Yield At Spot Prices

May 04, 2023 11:30 AM ETAdvantage Energy Ltd. (AAV:CA), AAVVF
Summary

  • Advantage Energy is a natural gas producer in Canada.
  • Thanks to its diversified points of sale, it is selling the majority of its output based on non-AECO terms.
  • The Entropy carbon capture asset is a hidden asset on the balance sheet, but I consider it to be just icing on the cake.
  • I have a long position and may add on weakness.
Drilling Rigs

Doran Clark

Introduction

Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV:CA) (OTCPK:AAVVF) is one of my largest positions in the Canadian Natural Gas space and will likely become the largest position after the completion of the strategic deal as announced by

Production Results

Realized Prices

Income Statement

Sales Diversification

Cash Flow Statement

Three Year Growth Plan

Entropy Carbon Capture Economics

