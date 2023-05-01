guvendemir

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has not been in a great spot over the past year. Following a massive run-up on the back of COVID-fueled optimism of all cloud software stocks, DOCU is in the ballpark of 85% off of its all-time highs.

Finviz

That said, the stock does appear to have found a bottom of sorts here near its trading range pre-COVID. However, I'm not certain the business itself is all that attractive as it stands today. The real question facing investors today is whether DOCU is facing pain merely from the macro or if the company itself is failing to capitalize on its opportunities to deliver meaningful long-term value to shareholders.

Company Presentation

Management projects a $50B total addressable market for the company, which is lofty but possible considering the sheer volume of agreements taking place globally. I'd actually consider it likely that in the coming decades that number may rise. DOCU faces one major competitor in the space in Adobe (NYSE:ADBE), a formidable cloud giant but one DOCU has successfully fended off thus far.

Company Presentation

The company sells its software per-seat with a pre-set capacity allowance (number of envelopes) and a tiered payment structure. The personal tier runs as low as $10/month up to business pro at $40/month. The value proposition should theoretically push the software to sell itself. The company projects each signature on the platform saves $36 and tons of time, with most agreements taking less than a few hours. The alternative of mailing or using a courier to send documents back and forth paints the picture plainly that DOCU meets a need. The software is currently integrated in over 400 API's, including notable use cases like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), where a salesperson can generate a pre-built sales agreement and have a customer sign it in just a few clicks.

Trading Economics

However, one of the most relevant use cases remains in real estate. From experience in my own real estate transactions, the industry is ripe for disruption. DOCU is relatively cheap and smooths the process of signing in some cases 100's of documents for real estate agents. However, existing home sales are down pretty substantially from 2021 highs.

Recent results weren't especially pretty. DOCU isn't GAAP profitable, which is forgivable for high-growth companies in many instances. However, DOCU isn't a high-growth company anymore. Revenues for the full year were up 19%, which decelerated to 14% in Q4. Projections for the next year have revenues growing 9%. The company discussed a long-term operating margin target of 20-25%. However, I can't square that with the fact that operating margins today are in that range and it's a non-GAAP metric with stock-based compensation pulled out. For me, it's really one or the other, slash and burn until you're profitable or continue to grow like crazy. I don't have a spot in my portfolio for an unprofitable company with slowing growth. The final metric worth noting here is the dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which is in decline and is now at 107%. The company is facing churn, which is expected given its SMB exposure.

While researching the company, I kept asking myself the same question that Jackson Ader of SVB asked on the recent earnings call:

Jackson Ader First one, on the macro environment, how does the macro environment actually impact you? Is it -- is it number of employees at your customers are coming down and so they don't need as many envelopes? I'd be surprised if it were the DocuSign line item is like getting a bunch of scrutiny and IT budgets or something. But just given the ROI and the traditionally very quick payback, I would think that e-signature would be a place where people are actually like more willing to invest in a tough macro environment. So, how do I square that?" Allan Thygesen Yes. Thanks for the question. The first thing I would say is the overall macro environment just affects businesses of all sizes and their ability and willingness to spend on all kinds of software, including ours. But I don't think we're particularly more macro sensitive or a little less than others. In terms of the industry mix in the economy, we do have a little bit of over exposure, if you will, to real estate and a few other sectors that have been a little tougher. On the other hand, we are quite diversified and have some real strength in sectors like health and manufacturing, telecommunications. So that's balancing out. In terms of the value prop, I agree with your statement. I think there's a very quick payback. I think we're seeing that. So customers -- and that's also a key part of DocuSign's competitive value proposition vis-à-vis other competitors, people tend to respond fast. They're more likely to respond to an agreement. They're more -- they're faster to respond and they have a better positive experience."

Getting down to brass tacks, one of the following must be true, either:

DOCU is materially affected moreso than many other cloud companies by the macro environment, notably real estate.

-or-

The company is failing to execute on its initiatives and the macro environment is the most convenient cause to point to.

Neither one is especially appealing, and I say this as someone who likes the company and wants it to succeed.

That being said, this isn't happening without any involvement from leadership. The CEO is new, the CFO is leaving, and the company recently brought in a new COO from Google (NYSE:GOOG) and Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT) and a Chief Growth Officer from Atlassian (NYSE:TEAM). They are slashing the sales department and attempting to push the company more toward a self-serve model. I'll be honest, it was surprising at first glance that wasn't already the direction the company was headed.

I think the picture could be substantially different for DOCU a year from now. If the real estate market recovers and the almost entirely new leadership team are able to right the ship, this could be a huge opportunity. Self-serve should substantially improve margins, but the headcount reduction isn't materially noticeable in the guidance. That's somewhat of a red flag for me.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking at DOCU's operating metrics against the rest of the low-growth cohort in cloud software, the company is relatively in-line. Stock-based compensation is somewhat higher than the average at 21% of revenues, but the operating margin picture and overall expenses are marginally better than peers.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Based on the revenue growth rates, DOCU is priced exactly at average on the scatterplot among its cloud software peers.

There's a good chance DOCU bounces back with the real estate market. I think the company's product is fantastic, but the changeout among leadership at this time looks more to me like lifeboats on the Titanic rather than fresh blood looking to turn the company around. There's a lot of good experience coming in from companies like Google and Atlassian, which notably also runs a self-serve model that has done well for the company. However, there wasn't enough here in the margin guidance or long-term targets to lead me to think it's getting better any time soon. That said, the company isn't expensive today. If you feel like rolling the dice, there are worse places to do it, but I think there are plenty of other high-quality companies trading at fair value today which are more likely to deliver returns. I'm downgrading the company to a hold, and I'll revisit.