Tile Shop: A Mispriced Security

May 01, 2023 9:05 AM ETTile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH)FND, HD, LOW2 Comments
Ben Howard
Summary

  • Tile Shop trades at a significant discount to comps following events unrelated to underlying business operations.
  • Based on the comp set currently, there is almost 3x upside potential in Tile Shop from re-rating to peers.
  • With significantly higher product margins compared to peers in the flooring industry, continued focus on streamlining SG&A may be key in tapping into the operating leverage capabilities.
  • It is expected that tile will continue increasing in popularity taking industry share from hardwood and carpet.
  • Peter Kamin and Peter Jacullo are focused on returning capital to shareholders.
Marble waterjet tiles in store

sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I've developed my thesis for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) around the price/earnings framework to simply break down the potential upside for investors.

  • Price: Tile Shop trades at a significant discount to comps following events unrelated to underlying business operations. After a

Ben Howard
My investment focus revolves around growth-oriented equities with affordable relative valuations. While my focus is on large-cap equities, I am not constrained to specific sectors or industries within my investment strategy.Using a fundamental and valuation-driven approach, I seek investments with the potential to outpace the S&P 500 on a short to long-term basis. My strategy also utilizes a tactical approach on a short-term basis to reposition my portfolio in an attempt to mitigate downside risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTSH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All opinions are my own and should not be used as a basis for investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

