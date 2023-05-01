Young777

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) set a low bar for Q1, but overall visibility for its business is a bit cloudy.

Company Profile

SWK is a provider of hand tools, power tools, and outdoor products. It also makes engineered fastening solutions and attachment tools for infrastructure applications. The company operate in two segments.

Its Tools & Outdoor segment accounted for about 85% of its revenues in 2022. It includes its hand tools, power tools, accessory & storage, and outdoor power equipment business. It sells its tools under the Stanley, Black +Decker, DeWalt, Craftsman, and Cub Cadet brands, while its outdoor brand also includes Troy-Bilt and Hustler.

Its Industrial segment represented about 15% of sales in 2022. The segment sells fasteners, fittings, and other engineered products. The products are sold to customers in the auto, manufacturing, construction, electronics, and aerospace industries.

Q1 Earnings Preview

SWK is set to report Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 4th before the market opens.

The current consensus is for the company to report $4.01 billion in revenue, which would be a -9.6% decline versus a year ago. Analysts are projecting adjusted EPS of a loss of -74 cents. That compares to the company recording adjusted EPS of $2.10 a year ago in Q1 2022.

As for guidance, SWK guided for a Q1 adjusted loss of -75 cents per share, noting that discrete tax benefits from last year would not repeat. The company forecast a very wide adjusted EPS range for the full year of between $0-$2.00.

SWK is expecting that operating margins will be lower in the first half of 2023 as it works down inventory and absorbs fixed manufacturing costs. The inventory reduction, however, should help lead to solid free cash flow of $500 million to $1 billion for the year.

Company Presentation

On its Q4 earnings call, former interim CFO Corbin Walburger said:

“Tools & Outdoor total organic revenue inclusive of positive price is expected to be down low single digits, while Industrial is planned for low single-digit growth. Specifically, for Tools & Outdoor, this would imply a full year volume decline of approximately 5%, ahead of our forecast for the market. For the second half, volume is expected to be down 3% to 3.5%. In this base case, we would maintain our production curtailments with the goal of returning to normalized levels in the third quarter. “As a result, the under absorption of fixed manufacturing costs would continue to constrain first half 2023 operating margins to low single digits. As production returns to normalized levels in the back half of the year, we expect operating margin rate to improve to the mid- to high single-digit range. While our teams are aggressively focused on capturing deflation, this scenario does not include moderating commodity prices benefiting the P&L until late 2023 after the destock and can be a positive driver heading into 2024.”

In the company’s base-case scenario, it expects Tool & Outdoor revenue to be down low single digits, with its Industrial segment showing low single digit growth. It’s expecting volumes declines of about -5% for Tools & Outdoor for the year, and down -3% to -3.5% in the second half.

On its Q4 call, CEO Donald Allan said.

“[Outside the Great Recession in 2009], the other recessions that Stanley Black & Decker has historically experienced, the average decline has been about -3% to -5%. And so when you think about it from that perspective and recognize that we just went through a period of time where we're dealing with supply constraints and then a bit of a consumer dip in the back half of '22, now we believe we're going to see a bit of a Pro dip here in 2023, we're kind of aligned with our -3% to -5% in 2023 with that historical point of view. There hasn't been many recessions that have impacted housing beyond the -5% except for the one that I mentioned, which was the Great Recession, which is very different than usual. So, it's just something that we need to keep in mind as you factor all the different scenarios that Corbin went through in the presentation and really center around our base case. Our base case is very consistent with what history would say.”

I think it’s pretty safe to say that SWK doesn’t have a completely clear view of what lies ahead for 2023, given its wide guidance range. However, its base case is factoring in a recession, which we haven’t experienced yet. Meanwhile, it projected Q1 to be its toughest quarter.

SWK rarely misses analyst EPS, but it has missed sales estimates three of the past five times it has reported. As such, I'd expect the company to beat its EPS estimate.

FinBox

Meanwhile, the stock has seen more pressure post-earnings than upside, with the stock dropping the day after it reported results 7 of the past 10 times it has reported. As such, guidance will be key. However, with the wide range it gave for the full-year, I think it likely was trying to be cautious.

SWK Earnings Reactions (FinBox)

The one thing I'd really look out for on the earnings call is if the company can narrow guidance. The company issued very wide guidance last quarter with three possible demand scenarios, which indicated a lack of visibility. If the company can narrow down those scenarios to its base and a bullish case, it should be good for the stock.

Opportunities & Risks

Longer term, SWK has few areas of opportunities. As with most industrial companies, it is continually looking to take costs out of the business and make it more efficient. In 2022, the company simplified its corporate structure to reduce costs. SWK is expecting to save $500 million in cumulative SG&A costs by the end of 2023. It is also reducing SKU counts and looking to improve sourcing and supply chain efficiencies. These initiatives are projected to result in $500 million in savings by the end of 2023 and $1.5 billion by 2025.

On the growth side, the move towards electrification is another nice opportunity. The company estimates that it gets between $30-60 worth of components in EV and hybrid vehicles versus only $10 per car for tradition internal combustion cars. In addition to the benefits it gets from this electrification trend in its industrial segment, it is also seeing it in its outdoor business. Cordless outdoor and power equipment is becoming a bigger area that the company is looking to capitalize on.

Company Presentation

In terms of risk, SWK isn’t immune to a recession, as reflected in its guidance. It also isn’t immune to destocking issues that numerous companies saw, as retailers overbought inventory in response to earlier supply chain issue, leaving too much inventory in the retail channel.

Valuation

SWK's stock currently trades around 18x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $1.15 billion and 10.2x the 2024 consensus of $2.03 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 96x the 2023 consensus of 93 cents. It trades at 16.8x the 2024 consensus of $5.13.

It's projected to see revenue decline -3.7% this year and then grow 3.5% next year.

It trades towards the high end of its peer group.

SWK Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

SWK is going through a difficult period, although one in which it thinks it will start to bounce back from later this year. My guess is the company decided to be overly cautious with its Q1 forecast to be able to surpass results, and the mid-point of its full-year guidance is also very achievable.

The stock’s valuation is pretty expensive based on 2023 numbers, especially against some peers that are seeing better trends. Meanwhile, analysts are forecasting a large snapback in 2024, which is likely a little early to predict at this point. As such, I’m largely neutral on the name at this time.