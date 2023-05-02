Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon: Could Be A Coiled Spring If Certain Trends Continue (Rating Upgrade)

May 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, META, WMT
Summary

  • Roughly 10 seconds of commentary derailed the after-hours rally after earnings were released, and I feel the market got fixated on the wrong things.
  • I have been very critical of Amazon going from very bullish to neutral, but Q1 2023 showed a lot of promise, and AMZN's profitability is in a better place.
  • AWS is no longer the only business line driving operating profits, and North America is back in the black.
  • I wouldn't be surprised if shares rally to $150 in 2024 if the trends of cash from operations and FCF continue upward.
  • I think AMZN is getting to the point where they have pulled so much CapEx forward that they can flip a switch and increase FCF by tens of billions when they want to.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been disappointing recently. For roughly 20 months, shares of AMZN spent minimal time under the $150 level between 7/7/20 thru 4/19/22. Since 4/19/22, shares have declined -33.3% to $105.45, and at one point, they were down -48.5% as shares reached a 52-week low of $81.43. AMZN

AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, META

Seeking Alpha

Top and Bottom Line

Amazon, Steven Fiorillo

Cloud spend

Synergy Research Group

FCF, cash flow, CapEx

Amazon, Steven Fiorillo

CapEx

Seeking Alpha, Steven Fiorillo

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
25.33K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, AAPL, META, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

