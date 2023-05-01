Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eldorado Gold: A Promising Outlook In 2023

May 01, 2023 9:20 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), ELD:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revenues were $229.35 million, up from $194.67 million the same quarter a year earlier and down 6.8% QoQ.
  • Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.
  • I recommend buying EGO between $10.55 and $10.10 with potential lower support at $8.25.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 27, 2023. I have followed EGO's quarterly results on Seeking

Map

EGO Assets Presentation (EGO Presentation)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Production 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Table

EGO Skouries update (EGO Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EGO Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Total Cash History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

EGO Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.11K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term EGO and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.