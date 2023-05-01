Moussa81

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 27, 2023. I have followed EGO's quarterly results on Seeking Alpha since January 2015.

Eldorado Gold is a well-diversified gold miner with high-quality assets. The Skouries mine is expected to be completed in H2 2025.

EGO Assets Presentation (EGO Presentation)

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.

The revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $229.35 million on gold sales of 109,817 Au Oz sold. Net Income was $21.32 million in 1Q23, with cash operating costs of $766 per ounce sold, down from $835 in 1Q22.

Production at Lamaque was down significantly QoQ, as shown in the chart below.

EGO Quarterly Production 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

CEO Georges Burns said in the conference call:

First quarter cash operating cost per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs are in line with our guidance ranges, driven by steady production across the portfolio.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is turning more bullish for Eldorado Gold. The gold price is up significantly, trading around $2,000 per ounce, which is helping considerably the bottom line.

The market turned bullish in early January after realizing that inflation was going down, causing the market to believe the Fed could slow down the rate of interest increase or potentially pause in H2 2023. Gold is now up 5% YoY.

EGO 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Furthermore, the Skouries project in Greece is funded by a project financing facility (non-recourse to EGO) of €680 million (+10%), with a compounded interest of about 5%-6%. The financing represents 80% of the total funding requirement expected, assuming reasonable inflationary pressures.

The company drew down €32 million in April 2023. Drilling and blasting commenced on the 1st phase of underground development at Skouries.

Also, the modified Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") to the Kassandra Mines was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Energy on April 27, 2023, allowing the expansion of the Olympias processing facility to 650K TPA and improvements to the Stratoni port.

EGO Skouries update (EGO Presentation)

The Skouries mine is expected to produce 140K Au Oz and 67 M pounds of copper annually, with an estimated yearly free cash flow of $217 million for the first five years. The first production is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Thus, I believe it is crucial to accumulate EGO long-term using any weaknesses. This accumulation should be combined with a short-term trading LIFO method to make this process beneficial and significantly less risky.

The solution is to trade EGO short-term LIFO using at least 50% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term for a much higher target. The method is based on technical analysis and fundamental knowledge.

This two-level strategy has succeeded in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," and I believe it is the safer way to play EGO.

3 - Stock Performance

The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and B2Gold (BTG) but did better than Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now up 14% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Eldorado Gold - Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total Revenues (metals sales) In $ Million 192.7 216.50 222.1 239.9 229.4 Net Income in $ Million -316.82 -22.72 -50.49 36.20 21.32 EBITDA $ Million -319.26 74.91 43.73 490.1 102.5* EPS diluted in $/share -1.74 -0.12 -0.27 0.20 0.12 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 35.24 26.94 52.51 96.3 41.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 63.13 90.26 80.04 86.6 75.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -27.89 -63.33 -27.52 9.74 -34.35 Total Cash $ Million 434.87 370.11 306.50 314.87 262.28 Long-term Debt in $ Million 497.92 497.98 498.03 498.09 498.15 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 182.36 183.76 183.78 183.85 184.87 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Production gold Au Oz 93,209 113,462 118,791 128,453 112,533 AISC in $/ounce sold 1,347 1,270 1,259 1,246 1,184 Gold Price in $/ounce sold 1,889 1,849 1,688 1,754 1,932 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filing and Fun Trading files.

* Adjusted EBITDA indicated by EGO.

** Total revenues from metals sales were $229.35 million, and revenues from metals sales and others were $237.86 million.

Part I - Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues from metals sales were $229.35 million in 1Q23

EGO Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $229.35 million, up from $194.67 million the same quarter a year earlier and down 6.8% QoQ. Unfortunately, gold sold was low due to delayed shipment of concentrate sales at Olympias, which will be recognized in 2Q23.

The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the first quarter of $21.32 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Gold sold this quarter was 109,817 Au ounces. The company sold its gold at $1,932 per ounce. The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $20.5 million or $0.11 per share.

EGO Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

2 - Eldorado Gold's net debt increased to $235.87 million in 1Q23.

EGO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Total cash this quarter stands at $262.28 million, down from $434.87 million in the previous year's quarter.

Total debt, including current, stands at $498.15 million.

Note: EGO drawdown €32 million in April 2023 from the Term facility attached to Skouries.

Total cash continues to drop this quarter, now at $262.28 million.

EGO Quarterly Total Cash History (Fun Trading)

3 - The free cash flow was a loss of $34.35 million for the first quarter of 2023

EGO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

EGO shows a trailing 12-month free cash flow loss of $115.46 million, with a loss of $34.35 million for the first quarter of 2023. EGO will show negative free cash flow in 2023 due to the Skouries CapEx.

Part II - Gold Production Details For 1Q23

EGO Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter. I was a bit disappointed with the 1Q23 production.

1 - Olympias Mine

Production was 17,561 ounces in 1Q23 compared to 15,435 ounces produced in 4Q22 and 8,996 ounces in 1Q22. Olympias production increased 95% YoY. In the press release:

The significant increase reflected increased processing volumes combined with increased average gold grade in the quarter. Lead, silver and zinc production also increased in Q1 2023 as compared to Q1 2022, due to increased processing volumes and higher average grades.

2 - Lamaque Mine

Production came in at 51,349 ounces, up from 42,454 ounces in 3Q22 and flat compared to last year. In the press release:

Average grade increased to 6.06 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 5.27 grams per tonne in Q1 2022. As expected, gold production was reduced in the quarter, as compared to Q4 2022, due to stope access and mine sequencing.

3 - Kisladag Mine

Production came in at 40,307 ounces, up from 33,136 ounces in 4Q21 and 37,741 ounces produced in 3Q22. The average grade increased to 0.70 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 0.61 grams per tonne in Q1 2022.

4 - Efemcukuru Mine

Production came in at 19,928 ounces, up from 31,057 ounces in 1Q22 and 21,362 ounces produced in 4Q22. In the press release:

The slight decrease was due to a planned decrease in grade to 5.45 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 5.95 grams per tonne in Q1 2022, and was partly offset by higher throughput during the quarter.

5 - AISC is now $1,184 per ounce

AISC is slowly dropping from the record reached in 1Q22 of $1,347 per ounce.

EGO Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

6 - 2023 Guidance unchanged from my preceding article

Note: Expected H2 2023 production to be stronger than H1 2023.

Full-year gold production of 475K – 515K Au ounces in 2023 (versus output of 453,916 ounces in 2022) is expected from Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias. It is an increase of 9.1% YoY.

At Olympias, payable production is also expected to include 1.7 million to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 15K to 18K tonnes of lead, and 13K to 16K tonnes of zinc.

EGO expects average cash operating costs to increase to $760 – 860 per ounce of gold sold in 2023 compared to $788 per ounce of gold sold in 2022. AISC is forecast to be $1,190 – 1,290 per ounce of gold sold in 2023.

Finally, planned to sustain CapEx is forecasted at $116 million to $139 million in 2023, including underground mine development, tailings facility construction, processing improvements, equipment overhauls, and mobile equipment purchases.

Growth capital expenditure in 2023 is expected to increase from 2022 levels, primarily related to the construction of Skouries.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

EGO TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EGO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $11.75 and support at $10.50.

Ascending channel patterns are often considered short-term bullish, moving higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns usually form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $11.6 and $12 of your position with higher resistance at $12.65 and buy between $10.55 and $10.10 with potential lower support at $8.25.

Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.