Eldorado Gold: A Promising Outlook In 2023
Summary
- Revenues were $229.35 million, up from $194.67 million the same quarter a year earlier and down 6.8% QoQ.
- Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.
- I recommend buying EGO between $10.55 and $10.10 with potential lower support at $8.25.
Introduction
The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 27, 2023. I have followed EGO's quarterly results on Seeking Alpha since January 2015.
Eldorado Gold is a well-diversified gold miner with high-quality assets. The Skouries mine is expected to be completed in H2 2025.
1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot
Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.
The revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $229.35 million on gold sales of 109,817 Au Oz sold. Net Income was $21.32 million in 1Q23, with cash operating costs of $766 per ounce sold, down from $835 in 1Q22.
Production at Lamaque was down significantly QoQ, as shown in the chart below.
CEO Georges Burns said in the conference call:
First quarter cash operating cost per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs are in line with our guidance ranges, driven by steady production across the portfolio.
2 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis is turning more bullish for Eldorado Gold. The gold price is up significantly, trading around $2,000 per ounce, which is helping considerably the bottom line.
The market turned bullish in early January after realizing that inflation was going down, causing the market to believe the Fed could slow down the rate of interest increase or potentially pause in H2 2023. Gold is now up 5% YoY.
Furthermore, the Skouries project in Greece is funded by a project financing facility (non-recourse to EGO) of €680 million (+10%), with a compounded interest of about 5%-6%. The financing represents 80% of the total funding requirement expected, assuming reasonable inflationary pressures.
The company drew down €32 million in April 2023. Drilling and blasting commenced on the 1st phase of underground development at Skouries.
Also, the modified Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") to the Kassandra Mines was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Energy on April 27, 2023, allowing the expansion of the Olympias processing facility to 650K TPA and improvements to the Stratoni port.
The Skouries mine is expected to produce 140K Au Oz and 67 M pounds of copper annually, with an estimated yearly free cash flow of $217 million for the first five years. The first production is anticipated in the second half of 2025.
Thus, I believe it is crucial to accumulate EGO long-term using any weaknesses. This accumulation should be combined with a short-term trading LIFO method to make this process beneficial and significantly less risky.
The solution is to trade EGO short-term LIFO using at least 50% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term for a much higher target. The method is based on technical analysis and fundamental knowledge.
3 - Stock Performance
The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and B2Gold (BTG) but did better than Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now up 14% on a one-year basis.
Eldorado Gold - Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers
|Eldorado Gold
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Total Revenues (metals sales) In $ Million
|192.7
|216.50
|222.1
|239.9
|229.4
|Net Income in $ Million
|-316.82
|-22.72
|-50.49
|36.20
|21.32
|EBITDA $ Million
|-319.26
|74.91
|43.73
|490.1
|102.5*
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-1.74
|-0.12
|-0.27
|0.20
|0.12
|Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million
|35.24
|26.94
|52.51
|96.3
|41.0
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|63.13
|90.26
|80.04
|86.6
|75.3
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-27.89
|-63.33
|-27.52
|9.74
|-34.35
|Total Cash $ Million
|434.87
|370.11
|306.50
|314.87
|262.28
|Long-term Debt in $ Million
|497.92
|497.98
|498.03
|498.09
|498.15
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|182.36
|183.76
|183.78
|183.85
|184.87
|Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Production gold Au Oz
|93,209
|113,462
|118,791
|128,453
|112,533
|AISC in $/ounce sold
|1,347
|1,270
|1,259
|1,246
|1,184
|Gold Price in $/ounce sold
|1,889
|1,849
|1,688
|1,754
|1,932
Source: Company filing and Fun Trading files.
* Adjusted EBITDA indicated by EGO.
** Total revenues from metals sales were $229.35 million, and revenues from metals sales and others were $237.86 million.
Part I - Balance Sheet And Production Discussion
1 - Revenues from metals sales were $229.35 million in 1Q23
Revenues were $229.35 million, up from $194.67 million the same quarter a year earlier and down 6.8% QoQ. Unfortunately, gold sold was low due to delayed shipment of concentrate sales at Olympias, which will be recognized in 2Q23.
The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the first quarter of $21.32 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
Gold sold this quarter was 109,817 Au ounces. The company sold its gold at $1,932 per ounce. The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $20.5 million or $0.11 per share.
2 - Eldorado Gold's net debt increased to $235.87 million in 1Q23.
Total cash this quarter stands at $262.28 million, down from $434.87 million in the previous year's quarter.
Total debt, including current, stands at $498.15 million.
Note: EGO drawdown €32 million in April 2023 from the Term facility attached to Skouries.
Total cash continues to drop this quarter, now at $262.28 million.
3 - The free cash flow was a loss of $34.35 million for the first quarter of 2023
EGO shows a trailing 12-month free cash flow loss of $115.46 million, with a loss of $34.35 million for the first quarter of 2023. EGO will show negative free cash flow in 2023 due to the Skouries CapEx.
Part II - Gold Production Details For 1Q23
Gold production was 112,533 Au Oz (sold 109,817 Au Oz) in 1Q23, up 20.7% from 93,209 Oz produced in 1Q22 and down 12.4% from 128,453 Oz delivered the preceding quarter. I was a bit disappointed with the 1Q23 production.
1 - Olympias Mine
Production was 17,561 ounces in 1Q23 compared to 15,435 ounces produced in 4Q22 and 8,996 ounces in 1Q22. Olympias production increased 95% YoY. In the press release:
The significant increase reflected increased processing volumes combined with increased average gold grade in the quarter. Lead, silver and zinc production also increased in Q1 2023 as compared to Q1 2022, due to increased processing volumes and higher average grades.
2 - Lamaque Mine
Production came in at 51,349 ounces, up from 42,454 ounces in 3Q22 and flat compared to last year. In the press release:
Average grade increased to 6.06 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 5.27 grams per tonne in Q1 2022. As expected, gold production was reduced in the quarter, as compared to Q4 2022, due to stope access and mine sequencing.
3 - Kisladag Mine
Production came in at 40,307 ounces, up from 33,136 ounces in 4Q21 and 37,741 ounces produced in 3Q22. The average grade increased to 0.70 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 0.61 grams per tonne in Q1 2022.
4 - Efemcukuru Mine
Production came in at 19,928 ounces, up from 31,057 ounces in 1Q22 and 21,362 ounces produced in 4Q22. In the press release:
The slight decrease was due to a planned decrease in grade to 5.45 grams per tonne in Q1 2023 from 5.95 grams per tonne in Q1 2022, and was partly offset by higher throughput during the quarter.
5 - AISC is now $1,184 per ounce
AISC is slowly dropping from the record reached in 1Q22 of $1,347 per ounce.
6 - 2023 Guidance unchanged from my preceding article
Note: Expected H2 2023 production to be stronger than H1 2023.
- Full-year gold production of 475K – 515K Au ounces in 2023 (versus output of 453,916 ounces in 2022) is expected from Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias. It is an increase of 9.1% YoY.
- At Olympias, payable production is also expected to include 1.7 million to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 15K to 18K tonnes of lead, and 13K to 16K tonnes of zinc.
- EGO expects average cash operating costs to increase to $760 – 860 per ounce of gold sold in 2023 compared to $788 per ounce of gold sold in 2022. AISC is forecast to be $1,190 – 1,290 per ounce of gold sold in 2023.
- Finally, planned to sustain CapEx is forecasted at $116 million to $139 million in 2023, including underground mine development, tailings facility construction, processing improvements, equipment overhauls, and mobile equipment purchases.
Growth capital expenditure in 2023 is expected to increase from 2022 levels, primarily related to the construction of Skouries.
Technical Analysis And Commentary
EGO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $11.75 and support at $10.50.
Ascending channel patterns are often considered short-term bullish, moving higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns usually form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns.
The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $11.6 and $12 of your position with higher resistance at $12.65 and buy between $10.55 and $10.10 with potential lower support at $8.25.
Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I trade short-term EGO and own a long-term position.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
