Despite relentless negativity from the bearish consensus, the major market averages logged another week of gains, led by the largest technology names. That was spun as a negative, due to narrowing breadth, but I think breadth will improve, as it did to start the year, with corporate earnings for the first quarter continuing to surprise to the upside. According to data aggregator FactSet, 79% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far are beating expectations, which is above the 5-year and 10-year averages. While we are seeing the second consecutive quarter of a year-over-year earnings decline, the magnitude of that decline has shrunk significantly since the quarter ended.

Edward Jones

The consensus expected earnings to fall 6.7%, but that is now on track to be a decline of just 3.7%. The only sector underperforming on the earnings front is utilities, while five of the eleven sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth. This is not all about the largest technology companies. More importantly, analysts are starting to raise their earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for the second half of this year, which runs counter to consensus expectations. This positive rate of change is the main reason stocks continue to levitate in the face of all the negativity.

FactSet

Regardless, the recession obsession continues. Where is the recession that underlies the bearish narrative? The most potent argument supporting an economic contraction is coming from the bond market, which I will admit has historically been far more astute than stocks in predicting economic events. Yet its predictive power may have been lessened this time around due to the unusual circumstances surrounding this post-pandemic economy. Consider that over the past four months short-term bond yields have suggested the Fed would raise interest rates as much as 100 basis points and hold them there through year end to as little as 25 with 75 basis points of cuts to follow by year end. The bond market can’t make up its mind.

To that point, with every yield pairing across the yield curve having been inverted or 6-12 months we should be in a recession right now. Yet the real economy is showing more signs of a soft landing ahead than an economic contraction, especially with the initial estimate for economic growth in the first quarter coming in at 1.1%

Bloomberg

The labor market has softened to a degree, but initial claims for unemployment insurance still hover near record low levels and remain below the year-ago peak of 251,000. We still have nearly 10 million job openings to boot.

FRED

Meanwhile, wage growth is easing, which supports the disinflationary trend, while price increases continue to recede. That has flummoxed the consensus of economists who continue to look at this expansion in the traditional sense. It is resulting in a return to real (inflation-adjusted) wage gains, which I did not expect to start happening until the second half of this year. This is crucial to realizing a soft landing, as it increases the likelihood that consumer spending growth, which drives two thirds of our economic growth, stays positive.

Bloomberg

We can see this playing out in the real economy by looking at something as mundane as gas consumption, which is akin to a human pulse for the economy. If we were on the cusp of a recession, I doubt we would be seeing demand for gasoline increase on a year-over-year basis, as it is today. Therefore, it appears the inverted yield curves are early at best, if not wrong about a recession entirely.

DataTrek

Other segments of the bond market are suggesting an all clear ahead. For example, the riskiest bonds are not falling in price, which would indicate economic stress, but rising, as seen in the chart below for the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). In fact, the spread between high yield and the safety of Treasuries tightened more than 60 basis points during the month of April.

Stockcharts

There will continue to be signs that the rate of economic growth is slowing, as tighter financial conditions work their way through the economy, but I expect that those segments of the economy which have slowed demonstrably over the past year will take the baton from those that have been fueling recent growth. Spending on goods should rebound after a hiatus lasting more than a year, while spending on services softens. We are already starting to see some stabilization in the housing market after a sharp contraction in activity over the past year. This is how soft landings occur.

Yahoo Finance

Nothing moves in a straight line. The trend is our friend, and nearly all of the trends are moving in the right direction, which results in positive rates of change. Markets respond to rates of change more so than absolute numbers. This is why I think we are on track for a bull market gain of 20% or more off the October lows for the S&P 500 that brings an end to the bear market.