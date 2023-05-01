Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A. O. Smith: High-Quality Has Its Price

May 01, 2023 9:42 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)1 Comment
Dutch Dividend Therapist
Summary

  • AOS is a global leader in manufacturing residential and commercial water heating equipment, boilers and water treatment products.
  • With the stable business model, potential catalysts, healthy balance sheet and solid dividend grades, AOS can be labeled as a high-quality dividend growth stock.
  • Based on my own discounted cash flow analysis, the fair value of AOS stock is $62.88 per share, which is 8.4% overvalued.
  • Turbulence in the US housing market, limited growth in China and volatile steel prices can create some better buying opportunities compared to the current share price.

Flowing Water - Liquid, Freshness, Horizontal Movement, Bright

DKosig

Investment thesis

As a dividend growth investor I tend to look at companies that pay a reliable growing dividend. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is a darling in the dividend growth community because of its dividend aristocrat

capital allocation

Capital allocation strategy (Q4-2022 investor presentation)

buybacks

Capital allocated to share repurchases (Seeking Alpha )

rev vs net income

Revenue vs Net income (Seeking Alpha)

cash debt

Total cash vs total Debt (Seeking Alpha)

outlook 2022 Q4

Outlook and Assumptions 2023 (AOS investor presentation Q4-2022)

outlook 2023

Outlook and Assumptions 2023 (AOS investor presentation Q1-2023)

Dividend

Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

FCF growth

Free cash flow growth vs basic EPS growth (Seeking Alpha)

EPS estimates

EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

DCF

Discounted cash flow analysis (My own Google spread sheet)

Steel

Steel price chart (Tradingeconomics.com)

This article was written by

Dutch Dividend Therapist
I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

