Altria: Stronger Than Feared
Summary
- Altria Group, Inc. posted a steeper volume decline in its smokeable segment than its industry peers, as consumers traded down.
- However, the company's market leadership and pricing power still led to a stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS performance.
- Altria Group dip buyers who bought the lows in March correctly anticipated the company's ability to weather challenging macro headwinds.
- Altria Group's next twelve months dividend yield of 8.1% remains relatively attractive for income investors.
Leading U.S. tobacco manufacturer Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) delivered a mixed FQ1'23 earnings release that didn't cause its stock to stumble.
Accordingly, Altria posted revenue (net of excise taxes) of $4.76B, down 1.2% YoY, which came below Wall Street's estimates.
However, it outperformed with its adjusted EPS of $1.18, up 5.4% YoY, despite facing macroeconomic headwinds, leading to a significant volume decline.
Notably, Altria posted a smokeable segment volume decline of 11%, worse than the 8% decrease in the previous year. The decline also exceeded the industry's decline of 9% for FQ1.
Management articulated that "industry volume trends have been negatively impacted by higher inflation." However, the company assured investors that such declines are expected to "moderate over time" as the macro headwinds abate.
With that in mind, we assessed that the company's robust adjusted EPS performance amid challenging market conditions demonstrates Altria's wide economic moat.
Its dominant market share in the premium segment provides tremendous pricing power, even though consumers traded down in FQ1. The company highlighted that "the discount segment grew 1.8 share points," attributed to "adverse financial conditions" affecting consumer spending.
We believe investors must assess whether the macro conditions could worsen, putting further pressure on Altria's volume performance moving ahead.
However, the company's confidence in maintaining its FY23 adjusted EPS range of $4.98 to $5.13 suggests its ability to weather and navigate highly challenging macroeconomic factors.
As a reminder, Altria's outlook suggests that the company is projected to post an adjusted EPS YoY growth of 4.4% at the midpoint of the guidance range. In addition, the updated Wall Street estimates indicate that analysts are broadly in concurrence with the company's outlook, as they penciled in an FY23 adjusted EPS estimate of $5.05.
Therefore, Altria is expected to continue executing well in a challenging macro backdrop. Investors should also note that management highlighted Altria expects updates on its NJOY acquisition in May 2023 "as regulatory reviews continue."
Morningstar updated that Altria's NJOY acquisition is completed on "more favorable terms." However, it "still prices in strong execution of distribution growth." As such, investors are reminded to follow the developments in NJOY closely, as it represents a significant opportunity for Altria to diversify from the secular decline in its smokeable segment.
Management highlighted that it didn't execute on stock repurchases in Q1, with $1B remaining. However, relative to MO's market cap of $84.8B, it's not expected to provide a substantial boost to bolster buying sentiments.
As such, income investors will likely continue to carefully assess the security of their dividends as the primary consideration to support the stock.
Seeking Alpha Quant's assessment of MO's dividend grade suggests no imminent danger relating to Altria's ability to continue its dividend policy. Hence, investors look well-placed to capitalize on MO's next twelve months or NTM dividend yield of 8.1%.
While MO aces the Quant factor rating for valuation with an A grade, the main concerns over the industry's secular decline cannot be ignored. As such, the D- grade for growth needs to be reflected accordingly for investors considering adding more exposure to MO.
Morningstar's assessment also suggests it isn't confident that the company could meet its expectations of "7%-9% EPS growth over the next several years."
Moreover, after the faux pas over Juul, investors should reflect a higher margin of safety even as Altria is confident over its ability to lift NJOY's fortunes by riding on its distribution prowess.
MO's price action suggests it's close to re-testing a critical resistance zone that previously denied further upside in December 2022 and February 2023.
Therefore, we assessed that dip buyers have already picked MO's lows in March, correctly anticipating a "not that bad" earnings release.
With that in mind, investors should avoid adding close to Altria Group, Inc.'s established resistance zone and wait for the next potential pullback.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
