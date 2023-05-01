Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Income In The New Macro Regime

Summary

  • We see bond yields staying high in the new macro regime - that means income is back as a portfolio driver. We stay nimble and granular across fixed income.
  • U.S. stocks rallied from a four-week low last week after tech earnings beat. Yields fell even as data confirmed slowing growth and persistent wages and inflation.
  • This week, we see major central banks hiking rates again. We don’t see cuts this year. We also expect U.S. jobs data to show a tight market still fueling wages.

Fixed Income

DNY59

Transcript

Bonds are back!

Higher yields mean income is a portfolio driver in this volatile economic environment.

We like bonds more for income rather than their potential increase in value or ability to cushion for risk asset declines.

The bar chart shows that the share of fixed income indexes yielding over 4% is at its highest level since 2008. Global investment grade credit yields have come roaring back after not surpassing 4% from 2010 through 2021.

Fixed Income Indexes Yielding Over 4%, 1999-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, April 2023)

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

