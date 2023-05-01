Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nickel Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were flat the last month.
  • Nickel market news - INSG forecasts 2023 nickel surplus amid increase in Class 2 supplies. Fitch says nickel could average $US32,000/t in years to come.
  • Nickel company news - BHP Nickel West advised Mincor Resources that it will no longer accept off-specification product containing high levels of arsenic. Mincor Resources Directors unanimously recommend Wyloo Offer.
  • Federal Court of Australia approves BHP's acquisition of 100% of OZ Minerals. Talon Metals confirms high-grade mineralization in the new Raptor Zone with assays grading up to 6.93%.
  • Canada Nickel announces new nickel discovery at Midlothian Property with larger potential footprint than Flagship Crawford Property. Centaurus Metals drills 20.4m at 3.94% Ni from the deepest hole drilled to date.
Highlight on chemical element Nickel in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

Welcome to the nickel miners news for April.

The past month saw a busy month of nickel miner news.

Nickel price news

As of April 29, the nickel spot price was USD 10.73, similar to USD 10.71

Nickel spot price 5 year chart

Mining.com

Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off

BloombergNEF

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario

IEA

IEA 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI: 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP

FY2023 Metal Production Pla

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,

NIKL Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Trend Investing articles

Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

