Nickel Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Welcome to the nickel miners news for April.

The past month saw a busy month of nickel miner news.

Nickel price news

As of April 29, the nickel spot price was USD 10.73, similar to USD 10.71 last month. LME shows the price at USD 23,760/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was about the same the past month at 39,918 tonnes (44,574 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 10.73/lb

Nickel demand v supply charts

Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Nov. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023 (source, page 11)

BloombergNEF forecasts "battery" nickel demand set to surge over ten-fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)

Trend Investing vs. IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report.

2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

Nickel Market News

On March 24 Market Screener reported:

GEM plans nickel joint venture in South Korea to serve US demand. China's GEM Co Ltd, a battery and material recycler, has signed a joint venture agreement with SK On and ECOPRO Materials to set up a plant in South Korea to meet the conditions of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), it said on Friday. The joint venture would aim to invest about 1.21 trillion won ($932.56 million) between 2023 and 2026 to build a factory with a minimum capacity of 43,000 tonnes of nickel-based battery material annually, GEM said in a Shenzhen filing. The plant would aim to meet the battery material sourcing requirements of the U.S. IRA signed into law last August that requires automakers to source 50% of the critical minerals used in EV batteries from North America or U.S. allies by 2024, rising to 80% by the end of 2026.

On March 29 Politico reported:

Canada’s C$80B response to U.S. clean energy push: ‘We will not be left behind’... Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is announcing C$80 billion in tax credits for clean technology over the next decade, including C$25 billion for investments in clean electricity...The government is also announcing a 30 percent tax credit on manufacturing equipment for renewable and nuclear energy projects, zero-emission vehicles and critical mineral extraction and recycling, expected to cost C$11 billion between now and 2035...The government is also promising to cut down the amount of time it takes to get major projects off the ground, including mines for critical minerals. The budget pledges a “concrete plan to improve the efficiency of the impact assessment and permitting processes” by the end of 2023.

On March 30 Ford announced:

PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou sign nickel agreement with Ford Motor Co...creating a three-party collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in Indonesia and help make electric vehicle batteries more affordable...All three companies are making equity investments in the Pomalaa Block High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) Project through a definitive agreement celebrated today at a ceremony featuring Indonesia President Joko Widodo. The Pomalaa Block HPAL Project will process ore provided by PT Vale Indonesia from its Pomalaa Block mine to produce MHP. This HPAL plant will operate under PT Kolaka Nickel Indonesia in the Pomalaa Block nickel industrial area in Kolaka, Southwest Sulawesi, Indonesia. Subject to regulatory approval, the project could produce up to 120 kilotons per year of contained nickel in the form of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a lower-cost nickel product used in EV batteries with nickel-rich cathodes.

On April 6 Australian Resources & Investment reported:

Nickel could average $US32,000/t in years to come...The EV industry will be a key driver of nickel demand in the years to come, and Fitch forecasts the base metal to be averaging $US27,000/t by 2024... “Beyond that, we expect nickel prices to increase at a faster pace in 2028, rising to $US29,000/t as the market goes into deficit on the back of surging demand for nickel along with the rise in the production of EV batteries,” Fitch said...“We forecast prices to reach $US32,000/t in 2032 as demand growth outpaces that of supply with the market deficit climbing to 250,600t, putting upwards pressure on prices.”

On April 14 Fastmarkets reported: "Concerns around financing for nickel grow after recent ‘bad press.'"

On April 19 Reuters reported: "China's Huayou seeks to build nickel ore processing plant in Philippines - sources....."

On April 28 Fastmarkets reported:

INSG forecasts 2023 nickel surplus amid increase in Class 2 supplies... surplus of 239,000 tonnes for 2023, mainly driven by an increase in Class 2 supplies...world primary nickel production set to reach 3,374,000 tonnes in 2023.....demand will increase to 3,314,000 tonnes in 2023.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale Voisey's Bay Mine is a key Canadian and global source of nickel. Vale plans a refinery at Bécancour in Québec to supply GM with battery grade nickel sulfate with deliveries targeted to commence in H2 2026.

On April 18 Vale SA announced:

Vale’s 1Q23 production and sales report...Nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey’s Bay mine to underground operations and slightly longer scheduled maintenance at Matsusaka refinery compared to 1Q22. Sudbury mines had strong performance in the quarter, reaching ore production rates of 11.8 ktpd in March, the highest rate since 2017. Nickel sales were strong with up 3% y/y growth.

On April 26 Vale SA announced: "Vale’s performance in 1Q23."

Norilsk Nickel (LSX:MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On April 21 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q 2023. In 1Q 2023, consolidated nickel output decreased 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 47kt, practically all of which were produced from the Company’s own Russian feed (46.6kt). The decrease in production was due to the scheduled repairs of two flash smelting furnaces at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant and a grinding mill at Talnakh Concentrator.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On April 17 BHP Group announced: "Court approves OZ Minerals scheme of arrangement...."

On April 21 BHP Group announced:

BHP Operational Review for the nine months ended 31 March 2023... Nickel West production was in line with the prior period at 58 kt, with the ramp up of the refinery following planned maintenance in the December 2022 quarter offset by the increased proportion of concentrate and matte products. In March, Nickel West advised one of its third party product providers, Mincor Resources, that it will no longer accept off-specification product containing high levels of arsenic due to the issues with processing this ore. Further, a heavy rain event was experienced at the Mt Keith operations in early April 2023 impacting mine progression. As a result, production guidance for the 2023 financial year has been revised to between 75 and 85 kt (from between 80 and 90 kt).

BHP's Nickel West operations

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On April 21, Glencore announced: "First quarter production report 2023." Highlights includes:

"Own sourced nickel production of 20,900 tonnes was 9,800 tonnes (32%) lower than Q1 2022, primarily reflecting INO prioritising third party feed.

Our Marketing segment continued to perform well through Q1 2023, particularly within energy products, such that extrapolating Q1's Marketing Adjusted EBIT has us, once again, on track to exceed the top end."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 3 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2023 metal production plans."

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On April 25 Anglo American announced:

Q1 2023 production report.....Nickel production increased by 4%, reflecting improved operational performance.

Eramet [FRA:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On April 27 Eramet announced: "Eramet: Q1 2023 turnover of €775m." Highlights include:

"-18% in volumes of manganese ore sold externally in Gabon, following the landslide at end-2022 that halted activity over January.

+89% in volumes of nickel ore sold externally in Indonesia.

Significant decline in selling prices compared to Q1 2022 particularly for manganese alloys, of which prices were exceptionally at that time, but also for Class II nickel (NPI and ferronickel).

Input costs remain high, albeit with a trend reversal in freight and reducing agent prices.

Strength of Eramet's financial profile: first financial ratings obtained from Fitch (BB+) and Moody’s (Ba2).

Liquidity remains at a high level contributing to secure the Group's financing plan.

The outlook for 2023 is, as expected, set against the background of a less buoyant macroeconomic context.

Adjusted EBITDA is revised slightly downwards to around €1.1bn in 2023....

The Group continues to focus on cost control, productivity actions and cash generation, while preparing its growth projects in the energy transition."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On March 31 Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt’s updated reserve estimate and life of mine plan at the Moa JV more than doubles reserves and extends life of mine to 26 years.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

On April 14 IGO Limited announced: "Land secured at Kwinana for proposed integrated battery material facility....."

On April 28 IGO Limited announced: "Quarterly report period ended 31 March 2023. Strong operating performance and record financial results" Highlights include:

" Group underlying free cash flow of $284M, up 21% QoQ following quarterly dividend from TLEA. ..

Strong recovery at Nova following a fire-impacted December quarter....

Record $106M dividend paid to Shareholders.

Reduction in net debt to $9M following strong cash generation enabling the $240M repayment of the revolving credit facility."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On April 11 Panoramic Resources announced: "Preliminary March quarter production results." Highlights include:

Key preliminary outcomes in the March quarter 2023 compared to the December quarter 2022 include:

"..... Ore mined down 2 % to 174, 924t .

. Ore milled down 4 % to 170,562 t .

. Nickel recovery up 1 % to 81.46 % .

. Concentrate production down 3 % to 19,764 dm t .

. Contained nickel production down 4 % to 1, 465 t .

. Contained copper production down 1 % to 825 t .

. Contained cobalt production down 6 % to 99 t.

Cash at quarter end up 20% to $32.5M (after $3.9M in debt and interest repayments)."

On April 28 Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2023."

Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On April 14 Nickel Industries Limited announced:

US$400 million senior unsecured notes issued...at a coupon of 11.25%, maturing 21 October 2028 (“New Notes”).

On April 18 Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Oracle Nickel commences commercial sales. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited (‘Nickel Mines’ or ‘the Company’) are pleased to advise that its 70%1 owned Oracle Nickel Project (‘Oracle Nickel’ or ‘ONI’) has received its Izin Usaha Industri (‘IUI’ or ‘Industrial Business Licence’) enabling it to commence commercial sales from stockpiled NPI production. As at the end of March, ONI had produced 5,953 tonnes of nickel metal (in NPI) with all four RKEF lines now commissioned...

On April 26 Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Project update: Siduarsi Nickel-Cobalt Project.....Results to date have returned peak assay results of 3.68% nickel and 0.82% cobalt, peak assay results for additional elements have also returned 21.72% chromium oxide (Cr2O3), 39.58% aluminium oxide (Al2O3), 81.38% iron oxide (Fe2O3) and 191 ppm scandium, with the overall average Scandium grade in Limonite returning 48ppm.

On April 27 Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Record quarterly EBITDA from operations of US$113.2M as nickel production continues to increase with Oracle ramp-up.....

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On April 19 Nickel 28 Capital Corp. announced: "Nickel 28 announces confirmation of largest ever Ramu cash distribution and proposed resumption of normal course issuer bid." Highlights include:

"Nickel 28 has received confirmation of largest ever cash distribution from Ramu joint venture of US$9.7 million, in addition to repayment of US$18.1 million of outstanding construction debt, reducing remaining debt balance to approximately US$55.8 million as of January 2, 2023.

Management and the Board have determined to apply to resume Nickel 28’s normal course issuer bid given that the trading price of the common shares continues to represent a substantial discount to Nickel 28’s net asset value and does not reflect its underlying value.

The Board reiterates its previous recommendation that shareholders TAKE NO ACTION and NOT to tender to Pelham’s predatory, coercive and highly conditional “mini-tender” scheme."

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

On March 30 Mincor Resources announced:

Operations and Guidance update...Mincor was notified on Wednesday, 29 March 2023, that BHP would not agree to amend the off-take agreement specifications. Given the lack of certainty regarding future acceptance of any off-specification product and the incomplete status of potential solutions, Mincor has decided to withdraw its guidance (see ASX announcement on 7 March 2023).

On April 21 Mincor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2023...Kambalda Nickel Operations on track to achieve nameplate mining rates by the end of FY2023 while work continues to optimize performance." Highlights include:

"The Company’s Target’s Statement was released on 4 April 2023 and, in the absence of a superior proposal, the Mincor Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the Offer from Wyloo.

Nickel-in-concentrate production of 1,380 tonnes for the quarter and 3,323 tonnes for year to date...

Exploration Strategy refresh to unlock full potential of Mincor’s landholding in the Tier 1 Kambalda Nickel Province, including a significant geological re-interpretation of the Kambalda Dome.

Cash at bank of A$59.2 million at quarter end ."

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals’ [TSX:PTM] (PLG).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil’s next major ferronickel mine.

On March 29 Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Final results for the year ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:

"...Construction on-schedule at the end of the Period having broken ground in May 2022.

Secured an oversubscribed equity fundraise of ~US$80m.

Successfully completed first drawdown of the Senior Debt facility having satisfied related conditions.

Awarded all of the key material contracts at Araguaia, with first production on track for Q1 2024.....

Feasibility study initiated at Vermelho, results due 1H 2024.

Submitted environmental and social impact assessment at Vermelho.

Strategic partnerships with SENAI and FIEPA for local skills development initiated."

On April 24 Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Construction of the Araguaia Nickel Project remains on-budget and on-schedule."

Araguaia Nickel Project Line 1 remains on-budget with 90% of the total capital awarded as at 31 March 2023.

Araguaia Nickel Project line 2 Feasibility Study, which aims to double nickel production from 14,500 tonnes per annum to 29,000 tonnes per annum, remains on track for publication in H2 2023."

You can read a recent Trend Investing article here that discusses Horizonte Minerals.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

No news for the month.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On March 31 Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals reports results for the year ended December 31, 2022..... The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2022 amounts to $160.5 million.

On April 19 Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals confirms high-grade mineralization in the new Raptor Zone with assays grading up to 6.93%. Validates that the United States hosts additional high-grade nickel and progresses towards permitting for the underground mine and processing facility to supply Tesla.....Over the past several months, Talon has been advancing its dual strategy of (i) new exploration along the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, with the primary goal of discovering additional high-grade nickel-copper resources at the Tamarack Nickel Project; and (ii) progressing the requisite drilling, data collection, modelling, and engineering studies and designs to enable Talon to commence the environmental review process that starts the permitting process in the state of Minnesota and completing a feasibility study for the Tamarack Nickel Project. Talon is also progressing planning, design and permitting of its Battery Minerals Processing Facility in Mercer County, North Dakota, which was selected by the US Department of Energy for $114m in grant funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in October of 2022.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On April 17 OZ Minerals announced:

Court approves Scheme. OZ Minerals is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement pursuant to which BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited (ASX: BHP), will acquire 100% of the shares in OZ Minerals ("Scheme").

On April 28 OZ Minerals announced: "First quarter report 2023 for the three months ending March 2023."

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On April 28 St George Mining Ltd. announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2023.....Mt Holland: Area of Influence agreement signed enabling potential acquisition of an interest in lithium and nickel rights in the highly prospective Mt Holland mineral field.

Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM] (OTCPK:QPMLF)

On April 4 Queensland Pacific Metals announced:

German supplier collaboration agreement and German funding support...Total indicative and conditional debt funding expressed by interested financiers as part of QPM’s debt process exceeds A$1.4 Billion.

On April 26 Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Ore supply agreement executed with MKM." Highlights include:

"Binding ore supply agreement entered into with Maï Kouaoua Mines (“MKM”) for up to 300,000 wmt per annum.

Targeting a typical limonite ore specification of 1.6% Ni and 0.18% Co.

Ten year ore supply term.

Additional diversification to existing ore supply agreements with Société Le Nickel (“SLN”) and Société des Mines de la Tontouta (“SMT”) and Société Minière Georges Montagnat (“SMGM”)."

On April 28 Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "March 2023 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Strong progress on debt financing: >$1.4 billion in conditional, indicative commitments from financiers; and Technical due diligence from Independent Technical Expert RPM Global (“ITE”) advancing.

Ongoing advancement on the TECH Project technical workstreams, targeting requirements of ITE to secure debt financing.... Commercial negotiations on key equipment supply contracts taking place.

Significant Investment Project status received under Significant Investment Facilitation program from Queensland Government. ...."

You can read a recent Trend Investing article here that discusses QPM.

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:PNRL](OTCQX:PNRLF)

On April 12 Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announces filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Selkirk Mine in Botswana. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) (OTCQX: PNRLF) ("PNRL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for the Company's 100% owned nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum-group elements ("Ni-Cu- Co-PGE") Selkirk Mine in Botswana. The Company acquired the Selkirk Mine together with associated infrastructure and four surrounding prospecting licenses in August 2022 in an asset purchase agreement with the Liquidator of Tati Nickel Mining Company ("TNMC") (see news release of PNRL dated August 22, 2022). The Selkirk Mine is a secondary asset to the Company's 100% owned flagship Selebi Ni-Cu-Co Mine and includes a historical mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 52.2 Mt (Measured and Indicated) at 0.32% Ni, 0.31% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt, 0.46 g/t Pd and 0.06 g/t Au (refer to Table 1 for a breakdown by category).

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)

On April 4 Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel continues rapid progression of Crawford Nickel Project Federal Permitting....."

On April 13 Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces new nickel discovery at Midlothian Property with larger potential footprint than Flagship Crawford Property." Highlights include:

"First four holes intersected multi-hundred meter intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometers.

Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five meters thick.

Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm: M ineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral. M ore than triple Crawford’s content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02 ."

On April 18 Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel expands high grade, near surface mineralization at Texmont." Highlights include:

"..... Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 meters of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 meters of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 meters of 0.5% nickel. Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 meters of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 meters of 0.69% nickel.

High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 meters from original high grade lens in the south area. Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 meters of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 meters of 0.59% nickel within 292 meters of 0.31% nickel."

Investors can view a CEO video here, or a CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On April 27 Ardea Resources announced:

Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. $14.5M cash-at-bank, supportive share register seeking development of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP)...

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On March 30 Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "Financial report 31 December 2022....."

On April 28 Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

March 2023 quarterly activities report. Initial results from pilot plant testwork support the ability of the Jaguar Project to produce a battery-grade nickel sulphate product; Exceptional high-grade intercept of 20.4m at 3.94% Ni from the deepest hole drilled to date.....

You can read a recent Trend Investing article here that discusses Centaurus Metals.

Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]

On April 4 Widgie Nickel announced: "Widgie South Nickel exploration success." Highlights include:

" Nickel mineralisation confirmed outside of current “Widgie South” resources including: Discovery of a broad, near surface, nickel mineralisation at Widgie Townsite. ....

Significant nickel intercepts include*: Widgie Townsite: MEDD032 51m @ 0.74% Ni, 0.02% Cu, 0.04% Co from 75m*#. MEDD062 32m @ 0.97% Ni, 0.04% Cu, 0.06% Co from 46m* #. MEDD064 7.0m @ 1.45% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.04% Co from 405m*....

Widgie South is a key component of the Mt Edwards project pipeline, currently containing a combined 71,800t Ni with further upside potential as mineralization remains open in all directions at Gillett, and the presence of a largely untested basal contact corridor between Gillett and Widgie Townsite. "

On April 28 Widgie Nickel announced: "March 2023 quarterly report." Highlights include:

" Substantial positive progress made across both the lithium and nickel assets at the Mt Edwards Project, with a maiden lithium resource declared and the subsequent DSO/offtake opportunity firming up, as well as nickel exploration success positioning the nickel Mineral Resource to be on the cusp of further high-grade growth. "

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

Murchison Minerals [TSXV:MUR] (OTCQB:MURMF)

No news for the month.

Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (CMETF)

On April 27 Power Nickel announced: "Hole 23 delivers! Power Nickel final drill results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and initial drill results from Winter 2023." Highlights include:

Main Zone

"0.97% Ni, 0.45% Cu, 0.07% Co, 0.80 g/t Palladium, 0.27 g/t Platinum over 16.4m in Hole PN-23-023....

0.57% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.04% Co, 0.47 g/t Palladium, 0.18g/t Platinum over 14.8m in Hole PN-23-02.....

Drilling has completed for the winter season, and will resume in the summer. Holes PN-23-025 to PN-23-035 are awaiting assay results, and several have encountered significant intervals of massive sulfides."

Investors can view the company presentation here and a Trend Investing CEO interview here.

The Metals Company (TMC)

No news for the month.

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Nickel miners ETF

Below is the very newly listed Sprott Nickel Miners ETF. You can view the top holdings here.

NIKL Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) - Price = US$21.93

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were flat last month.

Highlights for the month were:

GEM plans nickel joint venture in South Korea to serve US demand.

PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou sign nickel agreement with Ford Motor Co..

Fitch says nickel could average $US32,000/t in years to come.

INSG forecasts 2023 nickel surplus amid increase in Class 2 supplies.

Vale Q1, 2023 nickel production decreased 10% y/y mainly due to the continued transitioning of Voisey’s Bay mine to underground operations.

Nornickel Q1, 2023 consolidated nickel output decreased 9 % year - on - year ( y - o - y ) to 47 kt .

. BHP lowers nickel production guidance for the 2023 financial year to between 75 and 85 kt.

Glencore Q1, 2023 own sourced nickel production of 20,900 tonnes was 32% lower than Q1 2022.

Nickel 28 announces confirmation of largest ever Ramu cash distribution.

BHP Nickel West advised Mincor Resources that it will no longer accept off-specification product containing high levels of arsenic.

Mincor Resources Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the Offer from Wyloo.

Horizonte Minerals construction of the Araguaia Nickel Project remains on-budget and on-schedule for Q1, 2024 production start.

Talon Metals confirms high-grade mineralization in the new Raptor Zone with assays grading up to 6.93%.

Federal Court of Australia approves BHP's acquisition of 100% of OZ Minerals.

Queensland Pacific Metals achieves >$1.4 billion in conditional, indicative commitments from financiers.

Canada Nickel announces new nickel discovery at Midlothian Property with larger potential footprint than Flagship Crawford Property.

Centaurus Metals drills 20.4m at 3.94% Ni from the deepest hole drilled to date.

Widgie Nickel - Widgie South Nickel exploration success.

Power Nickel drills 0.97% Ni, 0.45% Cu, 0.07% Co, 0.80 g/t Palladium, 0.27 g/t Platinum over 16.4m in Hole PN-23-023.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

