EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is an industrial real estate investment trust ("REIT") that operates in major Sunbelt markets throughout the U.S, with a more sizeable presence in the states of Florida, Texas, and California, who collectively represent nearly 80% of their annualized base rents.

In a prior update on the stock before recent results, I outlined my more neutral view on the company. Since then, shares have gained about 1%. The broader S&P (SPY), on the other hand, has gained about 6.4% over the same period.

YTD, however, shares are outperforming their peer set, up about 13.5% during this period.

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of EGP Compared To Peers

The company reported positive developments on their Q1 earnings release, including record growth in same-store net operating income ("NOI") and healthy overall portfolio metrics. Forward guidance, however, was lighter than their peers on a same-store basis. In addition, I view two of their largest operating markets more pessimistically due to current supply dynamics. And at current trading levels, shares appear reasonably valued. With these considerations in mind, I remain neutral on EGP following their recent results.

Healthy Overall Portfolio Metrics

During the quarter, EGP noted a decrease in their top ten tenant concentration to 8.5% of annualized rents. This would be down 90bps on a YOY basis.

In addition, average quarterly occupancy was up 80 basis points ("bps") from last year to 98.1%. And at end of the period, their portfolio was 98.7% leased and 97.9% occupied. The maintenance of higher occupancy levels, correspondingly, enabled quarterly cash spreads of 32% during the quarter.

But Certain Markets Create Concerns

While most of their operating markets exhibited strength, it's worth noting that performance slipped in Miami, a region that represents about 3.5% of their annualized rents.

At the end of 2022, Miami's leased rates were 92.2%. This is after registering at 100% during the first quarter of 2022. In addition, it dropped another 40bps in Q1 of fiscal 2023.

Driving the weakness was one bankruptcy. The backfilling of the 100K SF space is also progressing slower than expected. While management remains optimistic, the weakness does create some concern.

In addition to the weakness in Miami, I am also concerned about the state of their two single largest operating markets of Houston and Dallas. In both regions, the current overall vacancy rate stands at about 6%, according to Cushman & Wakefield's (CWK) Q1 industrial market report. This is well above the national average of 3.6%.

Furthermore, the two markets are continuing to report a significant number of new deliveries. In Dallas, for example, developers added 14.2 MSF of new product to the market during the quarter. And speculative completions outpaced demand by 9.6 MSF.

There also continues to be a surge in available sublease space in both markets. In Houston, for instance, the total sublease available has more than quadrupled from the same period last year.

An Increase In Development Starts

Figures surrounding development starts in their markets are more promising than the current supply outlook. As measured by square footage, for example, starts fell 25% from the third quarter to the fourth in 2022. And from the third quarter to the end of the first quarter of 2023, they fell 45%.

While the declines should provide a longer-term buffer against the threat of new supply in the nearer term, EGP, themselves, have increased their own guidance range for starts by +$10M to +$340M in 2023. While their developments are continuing to lease up, they will need to be closely monitored in the periods ahead.

Capital Markets Remain Open

In the debt markets, EGP closed on a +$100M senior unsecured term loan with a seven-year term and expanded the capacity of their credit facility by +$200M to +$675M.

At present, the revolver remains conservatively drawn, and it remains their only form of variable rate debt. At 7.2x, their fixed charge coverage is more than enough to satisfy their recurring commitments. Additionally, at period end, their net debt as a multiple of EBITDA stood at a healthy 4.8x.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule

Given where shares are currently trading at, at about 4.5% on an implied cap basis, versus their cost of debt, which is about 100bps higher, the company accordingly capitalized on the stability of their stock price to sell shares throughout the quarter. In Q1, they sold +$133M of shares at an average price of about $163.50/share.

Continued Earnings Growth And Positive Revisions To Guidance

Funds from operations ("FFO") came in at $1.84/share. This was up 9.5% for the quarter and above their guidance range. It should be noted, however, that included within results was $0.02/share of gain attributable to an involuntary conversion gain. Excluding this, FFO would have been near the top-end of their range.

This would mark the 10th consecutive year that their quarterly FFO came in higher on a YOY basis. And in the same-store portfolio, NOI grew a record 11% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, EGP sees second quarter FFO at $1.86/share at the midpoint. In addition, they see full year FFO at $7.55/share at the midpoint. This would represent YOY increases of 8.1% and 7.6% for the quarter and the year, respectively.

Incorporated into guidance is an expected increase in average quarterly same-store growth of about 7% at the midpoint. This would represent an increase of 100bps from last quarter's guidance. In addition, the midpoint of average occupancy was also increased by 50bps to 97.7%.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - 2023 Forward Guidance

Why EGP Is A Hold At Current Trading Levels

Even when excluding one-time items, EGP's results came in at the top-end of their guidance range. Moreover, for ten consecutive years now, their quarterly FFO/share has exceeded the FFO/share reported in the same period in the prior year.

In addition, their overall portfolio metrics remain healthy, and the outlook ahead appears promising. Average occupancy, for example, presently stands at around 98%. And looking ahead, management sees this down just slightly to a midpoint of about 97.7%.

Same-store NOI growth, however, is expected to take a more notable step back from 11% to the 7% range. It should be acknowledged that the current period's results were a company record. In addition, results in 2023 are set to be stacked against a more difficult set of comparatives. Furthermore, the guidance does reflect an upward revision from their initial range provided in the prior quarter. With these considerations in mind, the 7% forecasted growth appears reasonable.

Their peers, however, are expected to turn in stronger same-store performance. First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), for example, is projecting same-store performance of 8.25% at the midpoint. Prologis (PLD), meanwhile, sees it even higher at about 8.9%. And best yet, Rexford (REXR), is projecting growth of about 9.9% at the midpoint.

EGP is also more exposed to potential weakness in their larger operating regions. Houston and Dallas, Texas, who together represent about 20% of their annualized base rents, both have overall vacancy rates greater than the national average. In addition, an influx of new incoming supply and a greater number of sublease availabilities were noted in Cushman's recently released market report. This could create headwinds in future periods.

On the other hand, I believe EGP has a more attractive opportunity to realize upside pertaining to increased nearshoring efforts due to their more focused operating presence in border states. For instance, on their recent earnings call, PLD CEO, Hamid Moghadam, noted that Northern Mexico and markets along the border are currently among the most in-demand from the sector, with very little, if any, vacancy. This could prove to be a boon for EGP in later periods.

At the end of the quarter, EGP was priced at about a 4.5% implied cap rate. Shares have improved slightly since then but not significantly. On a forward basis, shares are commanding a 22x multiple to FFO, which is a slight premium to FR and in-line with larger-sized peer, PLD. This is despite weaker growth rates in the periods ahead and a greater concentration to markets more at risk to incoming supply.

All considered, I view EGP's current trading level as appropriate. As such, I continue to maintain a "hold" rating on shares following their Q1 earnings release.