It has been a major struggle for cruise operators since the COVID-19 pandemic. While bookings began to resurge in 2021 and strengthened in 2022, cruise lines have had to contend with expensive energy prices and major inflation in food and labor costs. As anyone who has been on a cruise knows, there is food aplenty on these trips. That weighs on margins. And while COVID hit many industries with substantial headwinds and challenges, few, if any, were impacted harder than cruise lines, and they had to take on a ton more debt to stay alive. It is simply a very cash-demanding business. As we have moved past the pandemic and vaccination requirements have eased, and people no longer fear gathering, generally speaking, the industry is rebounding.

Shares of cruise stocks have been mixed, however. and one beaten down name is catching our attention for a trade. We are betting on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:NCLH), as we think the company is performing well and investors are willing to look to the future. Bookings are strong and the company is working toward margin improvement. With inflation starting to ease, we think a trade sets up. While the debt remains a prevalent risk, we think NCLH stock sets up here, especially when we consider the most recent Q1 earnings. In this brief column, we outline a trade, and discuss performance and expectations for the company.

The suggested play: BUY

Buy in $1 on way down increments in 20% larger lots. We opened here at $13.30 this morning. So an example trade:

100 shares at $13.30.

120 shares at $12.30.

140 shares at $11.30.

170 shares at $10.30.

But what if the stock goes up?

Well, this is a high quality problem in that you made money. Perhaps less money than you would have liked, but money nonetheless.

Price target

Exit price target $16.

Stop loss

We would ride this to $6-7 before waving the white flag.

Covered call strategy

We also embrace a buy-write strategy here targeting OTM calls 6 months out for additional premium if willing to hold.

Discussion

The company just reported Q1 earnings, and it beat on the top and bottom lines against consensus estimates. Revenue in the quarter was $1.82 billion and surged 248.7% year-over-year and beat estimates by $80 million. Thanks to ongoing cost savings and a bit of cooling in input costs, the company generated earnings that beat expectations. Q1 was expected to be a big loss leader, with Q1 EPS expected to be a loss of $0.43. The company lost $0.30 per share which beat by $0.13. While Q1 is weak, for the year, earnings will be positive. Fuel costs remain a headwind, as does currency issues, but based on earnings and what we believe will be a successful plan to boost liquidity, we are betting on Norwegian. Further, revenue per passenger, occupancy, and advance sales are all strong.

Revenue per passenger

Total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day, a key metric for Norwegian and competitors, was up approximately 17.5% as-reported and approximately 18.3% (adjusted of currency) in Q1. This is compared to the pre-COVID 2019. That is strong. Whilst 2022 was also a good year, it was still reeling some from restrictions globally and fears of COVID. But it was much better than 2021 and 2020. Looking ahead, full year guidance for this key metric has been held firm and remains unchanged at growth of 9.0% to 10.5%, with net yield growth in the range of 5.0 to 6.5% versus 2019 (adjusted for currency). This comes as the company ramps up occupancy

Ramping occupancy

Norwegian has embarked on a plan to ramp-up occupancy and progress continued on its phased occupancy ramp-up plan in Q1 2023. In fact it saw a 15-point sequential improvement to approximately 101.5%, exceeding management's previous guidance of approximately 100%. That is strong. The phased occupancy ramp-up is expected to be complete in Q2 2023 at nearly 105%. While this is a touch lower than pre-COVID's Q2 2019. As planned, this is slightly lower than the second quarter of 2019, it is an artifact of a company-wide strategic shift to longer, more immersive itineraries. That said, full year 2023 Occupancy, is expected to average 103.5%, consistent with the higher end of prior expectations.

Record advance sales

The company is enjoying a record in advanced sales. Coming into the start of Q2, Norwegian's advance ticket sales balance, including the long-term portion, was a record $3.4 billion, Folks this was over 25% more than the prior quarter and nearly 60% higher than Q1 2019. Further, onboard revenue generation remains strong, and Norwegian continues to push pre-sold experiences/drink packages, shows, and more, to get more revenue from guests prior to voyage sailing.

Further, as we look ahead, full year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance improved to $0.75. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.8 to $1.95 billion. When we consider shares are at $13, the shares trade at 17X. We like buying on declines as noted in the trade above to scale in. We do believe the markets are a bit pumped here and will be rejected around 4300 if they manage to break 4200 this week, for a retest possibly of December lows. Should this prove to occur, you will be able to get likely a full position in NCLH with a solid cost basis.

Risks

We still believe the biggest risk here with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is the debt. Sure, another global pandemic black swan event is a risk. Stiff competition is a risk. Severe weather is a risk. Labor inflation is expensive. Impacts of a recession on bookings are a risk. Energy pricing is also a risk.

However, the company has worked to control what it can control as cruisers return. Total debt is $13.1 billion and total liquidity is approximately $1.9 billion. The company is sitting on $701 million of cash and cash equivalents, nearly $600 million of availability under its credit revolver. They also have a $650 million undrawn commitment. Norwegian also has access to a $300 million unsecured and undrawn commitment through January 2, 2024, which enhances future liquidity as it becomes available to draw on October 4, 2023.

Now, to quell some concern, earlier this month Norwegian

"increased its export-credit agency backed commitments by approximately 1.7 billion euros to finance improvements, changes and modifications to certain newbuilds, owners' supplies associated with preparing these ships to enter service and related financing premiums."

Take home

We like a trade in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. We think if the market pulls back as we expect, you will get a chance to build a full position. If it rallies from the $13.30 buy point this morning, then you made some fast cash. Overall, while the debt is a massive burden and there are inflation concerns along with stiff competition, internal metrics are improving for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.