Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a leading midstream business that also has a very impressive 25-year distribution growth track record. Moreover, it has generated very consistently high (over 10%) returns on invested capital across energy industry cycles:

Data by YCharts

As a result, EPD has proven to be a tremendous long-term wealth compounder for investors, substantially outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) since going public:

Data by YCharts

EPD Stock Key Metrics

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a midstream infrastructure business that is fully-integrated and exceptionally well diversified.

EPD's Platform (Investor Presentation)

It generated 55% of its 2022 gross operating margin from NGL pipelines and services, 18% from crude oil pipelines and services, 16% from petrochemicals and refined products services, and 11% from its natural gas pipelines and services. Thanks to its diversification and the fact that the vast majority of its cash flows come from long-term fixed-fee, take-or-pay, commodity price resistant contracts, it generates very stable cash flow. This is evidenced by its consistently high returns on invested capital, even during periods where the price of energy commodities has collapsed.

Even more impressive is the fact that EPD now has the highest credit rating in the midstream space at A-, thanks to S&P's recent credit rating upgrade. With $4.1 billion in liquidity, a 4.6% weighted average cost of debt, a very well-laddered debt maturity schedule (with no maturities left for 2023), and an exceptionally low leverage ratio of 2.9x, EPD is a fortress of financial strength. This positions EPD to continue growing its distribution for years to come while also investing opportunistically to drive long-term unitholder value accretion. Given that insiders own ~1/3 of the partnership, unitholders can sleep well at night knowing that those stewarding their hard-earned capital are well-aligned with their interests.

How Was Enterprise Products Partners' Previous Earnings?

EPD's fourth quarter earnings report showed that the partnership continues to prioritize strengthening its already extremely strong balance sheet. As management explained on the earnings call:

To support our financial goals to responsibly grow the partnership and provide our limited partners with a growing and resilient stream of cash distributions over the long term, we believe we have entered into a new era in which it is wise to have a stronger balance sheet than historical norms in the energy industry. We are seeing our customers in the E&P, refining and petrochemical sectors do likewise. As a result, we are lowering our target leverage ratio from 3.5 times to 3.0 times, plus or minus a quarter of a turn. That is a range from 2.75 times to 3.25 times. And as we've noted earlier, our leverage for 2022 we ended at 2.9 times. So we're in good shape with regard to this new target.

Another major takeaway was that management provided further clarity concerning their future distribution growth, strongly hinting at ~5% annualized distribution growth for the foreseeable future:

I think over the last, call it the last 18 months, we've shown -- we've sort of completed that pivot to go from an externally funded model to an internally funded model. And we had slowed distribution growth there for about three years or so. And over the last, call it 18 months, we've taken that distribution growth back up to about 5% area. So we have increased the pace of distributions. And then the buybacks, we continue to do that opportunistically. So we feel like we're in good shape to execute on opportunities that come to us in 2023, 2024. So we feel like we're sort of checking the box of returning capital and all of the above and also maintaining lower leverage at the same time.

Beyond these two big takeaways, distribution coverage was excellent at 1.9x and the partnership continued to churn out strong EBITDA, DCF, and FCF numbers while guiding for a robust slate of high-return, low-risk growth projects moving forward.

When Does Enterprise Products Partners Report Earnings?

EPD is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, before the market open, followed by a conference call in which it will provide a business update and review of its 2023 first quarter results.

Is Enterprise Products Partners Expected To Beat Earnings?

Given that EPD has such low leverage and is a midstream business with a widely diversified portfolio of assets with commodity-price resistant contracts, it generates very stable cash flow results. As such, EPD's precise results are not expected to differ much from analyst expectations.

What is far more important is any guidance that management may provide regarding their capital allocation priorities moving forward and how robust the DCF per unit and distribution per unit outlook is.

What Can You Expect From Upcoming Earnings?

There is little reason to expect any surprises this next quarter given that EPD generates pretty stable cash flows and energy prices were relatively stable during the first quarter.

Moreover, EPD has already announced one distribution increase for the year, in-line with the company's past tradition of increasing its quarterly distribution during the first quarter. That said, last year EPD also increased its distribution in the second half of the year, so we think it may very well do so again this year. It will be interesting to see if they indeed do and by how much:

EPD Distribution History (Nasdaq.com)

As a result, we see few potential catalysts for the stock either to the upside or downside in the coming quarter, other than distribution growth news and/or an update on buybacks or acquisitions.

It will also be interesting to hear if management provides any further guidance on their credit ratings. While S&P upgraded them to A-, they have indicated in the past that they actually prefer having a BBB+ credit rating given the balance sheet flexibility it provides them. On the last earnings call, they stated:

From our perspective, despite the lower leverage target, we're still very comfortable at a high BBB rating. From our standpoint, what we don't want to do is have the agencies upgrade us to an A minus and that removes the flexibility for us to be aggressive when it comes to external M&A opportunities, because what we don't want to do is whipsaw the fixed income investor from a high -- from A minus rating to a high BBB rating. So we want to maintain that consistency. So we're very comfortable maintaining the BBB plus rating across the three agencies.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook For EPD Stock?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s medium-term outlook is fairly easy to model. With the balance sheet in great position in regards to its leverage, management should be freed up to meet its investment targets across its diversified business model to drive solid long-term per unit growth. EPD has also recently demonstrated a penchant for making opportunistic and accretive acquisitions to further enhance its organic growth profile and is also willing to buy back units whenever the unit price is opportunistic and EPD has excess cash on hand.

Management also feels good about its current distribution plus buyback payout ratio and will therefore likely continue to grow its distribution in-line with DCF per unit moving forward, though they may grow it slightly faster. We see this as likely coming in the 3-5% annualized range over the long-term.

Is EPD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Putting it all together, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. offers investors a 7.5% forward distribution yield along with an estimated 3-5% per unit DCF and distribution CAGR, putting it in-line for ~10-12% annualized total returns. We expect the valuation multiples to increase slightly moving forward (assuming no major permanent shifts in energy prices and/or interest rates from current levels), putting the expected annualized total return range at ~11-13%. As a result, we rate it as an attractive Buy, especially when taking into account the very low risk profile, impressive track record, and strong unitholder alignment that EPD enjoys.

Investor Takeaway

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the most steady-as-she-goes sleep well at night investments available in the energy and infrastructure sectors today.

While we do not expect too much excitement in this upcoming quarterly report, it will be interesting to see what management has to say about distribution growth in the second half of this year as well as its credit rating. Moreover, we will be monitoring management language surrounding building the growth investment pipeline and their eagerness to do any further acquisitions. Note that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. issues a K-1, so beware of the tax implications before adding it to your portfolio.