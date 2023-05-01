Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For May 2023

May 01, 2023 11:26 AM ETCM, CM:CA, GLW, MMM, MS, PNC, PXD, STT, TFC, TXN, UL1 Comment
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.83K Followers

Summary

  • I present my top 10 High Yield dividend stocks that are poised to offer strong future returns.
  • The annualized rate of return for this watchlist is 14.50% over the past 30 months.
  • The top 10 stocks for April returned 1.91% last month, outperforming VYM that posted a gain of 1.27% and SPY that returned 1.60%.
  • Since inception, the watchlist trails VYM by 1.53% but is beating SPY by 2.65%, on an annualized basis.

ROI Return On Investment boost concept with person choosing to increase financial asset portfolio performance and improve profitability. Enhance capital efficiency.

NicoElNino

Market Recap

2023 has been a pretty decent year for equities, in the first quarter equities on average delivered gains and quarter 2 started off on a similar note. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) posted a

Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks for May 2023

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for Morgan Stanely

Created by Author

Historical Yield Chart for Morgan Stanley

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for Corning Inc

Created by Author

Historical Yield Chart for Corning Inc.

Created by Author

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.83K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MS, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.