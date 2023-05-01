IFRA: Low Volatility Makes It Seem As Good As A Treasury Bond

Daniel Balakov

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) covers a rather typical basket of U.S. utilities plus some other slightly riskier commodity-levered companies. On the whole, the P/E is pretty low and earnings yields ample relative to Treasuries. The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is also very involatile, and hasn't gotten excited together with the general market driven by tech-led rebounds from the cost of capital revisions by markets, revisions we believe are on questionable foundations. For diversified investors feeling generally uncompelled to place money, IFRA might be an appropriate pick, offering some relative value to other low-risk or even relatively risk-free options. The risks are primarily in infrastructure trends, at least outside of renewables, that make the non-utility picks are little more ambiguous in direction.

IFRA Breakdown

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is a pretty diversified ETF with more than 150 holdings. They are spread pretty evenly across a bunch of holdings in the U.S. markets, primarily classified as utilities. This means a lot of public utilities, so operators of public concessions like waterworks and transmission/distribution lines, as well as companies with retail utility businesses selling power to households.

Sectors (iShares.com)

The industrial exposures are primarily in construction, while the materials exposures are to commodities like steel and other basic materials and minerals. The energy exposures are mostly pretty stable pipeline infrastructure, so more than 50% of the portfolio is exposed to low earnings volatility infrastructure companies, with the rest being more levered to the commodity environment and spending on infrastructure.

Infrastructure Spending

Renewables as a secular trend and the Biden administration focus on upping the U.S.'s game in renewable energy may be the only reason for optimism about infrastructure spending. Besides that, we've noticed in our coverage that some of the key markets that finance infrastructure are not doing that well. Muni bonds are somewhat underpriced, and while that may be great for muni investors, it also means the cost of capital for states financing infrastructure is unnecessarily high. The volumes of muni financing have also taken a hit - there's a fair bit of higher-yield stuff in the muni world, which has been having major secondary market frictions that have plugged up primary markets, too. This continues since the rate hiking situation is still uncertain. Spending is also inflationary, so we can't expect much increment there going forward, considering economic objectives. However, at least on the materials side, where exposures there are pretty levered to resources required for renewable development, important trends mitigate some of the dangers as far as some of IFRA's commodity exposures go. Industrials is more directly levered to general construction activity and is more exposed to challenges in the funding environment.

Bottom Line

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a less than 14x P/E, which means it has a decent earnings yield around 7%. The expense ratio is quite low at 0.3%, and the ETF has been very involatile, moving between $19 and $21 since after the March 2020 crash. Compared to Treasuries, which may actually be more of a concern given ongoing debt ceiling uncertainty, and which also carry duration risk in many cases for yield less than 5%, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF seems a better low-risk option for ETF allocators, although the dividend yield at around 2% does not match the earnings yield from the low average P/E. The risks are pretty limited here and the market knows it to an extent with how it's traded, but for a diversified investor, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF exposure seems a decent extension away from the risk-free option of bonds.