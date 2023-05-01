Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maura Cyr - IR

Anthony Noto - CEO

Chris Lapointe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

John Hecht - Jefferies

Eugene Simuni - MoffettNathanson

Reggie Smith - JP Morgan

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Dominick Gabriele - Oppenheimer

Robert Wildhack - Autonomous

Arren Cyganovich - Citigroup

Matthew O'Neil - ST Partners

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for attending today's SoFi First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Maura Cyr SoFi Investor Relations. Maura, please proceed.

Maura Cyr

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to SoFi's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Anthony Noto, CEO; and Chris Lapointe, CFO. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantages and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, future products and services and future business and financial performance. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are described in today's press release and our most recent Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent filings made with the SEC, including our upcoming Form 10-Q. Any forward looking statements that we make on this call are

