Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 10:56 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.48K Followers

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Winnie Smith - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeff Sloan - Chief Executive Officer

Cameron Bready - President and Chief Operating Officer

Josh Whipple - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Vasu Govil - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Global Payments First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Winnie Smith. Please go ahead, Winnie.

Winnie Smith

Good morning and welcome to Global Payments first quarter 2023 conference call. Our earnings release and the slides that accompany this call can be found on the Investor Relations area of our website at www.globalpayments.com.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that some of the comments made by management during today’s conference call contain forward-looking statements about, among other matters, expected operating and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of economic conditions on our future operations that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Certain risk factors inherent in our business are set forth in filings with the SEC, including our most recent 10-K and subsequent filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements during this call speaks only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.