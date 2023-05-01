Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Educational Development Corp: Closing The Book On This MLM Disaster

Monocle Accounting Research
Summary

  • EDUC is going to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on or before May 11, and we are confident the numbers are going to be terrible.
  • A detailed analysis of publicly-available consultant sales data strongly suggests that MLM revenues in the quarter were abysmal.
  • The ongoing deterioration of product sales has amplified the disconnect between revenues and inventory balances, increasing the risk of an inventory write-down.
  • Another quarterly operating loss could result in an event of default by EDUC on the company’s credit agreement.
  • The addition of an accounting and audit expert to the Board less than two weeks after a forced amendment to EDUC's credit agreement should be very concerning to investors.

Burning tires causing toxic pollution

ramzihachicho/iStock via Getty Images

As our followers know, we have been fairly consistently negative on the outlook for Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) over the past two years. Many investors have saved a tremendous amount of money by considering our analysis

Shopping cart demonstrating the $10 cost of activating one's account

PaperPie Shopping Cart (paperpie.com)

PaperPie Day Promotion

March 14 PaperPie Promotion (paperpie.com)

PaperPie segment sales as a function of the number of PaperPie Brand Partners and the sales of top Brand Partners

PaperPie Segment's Net Revenues (paperpie.com, sec.gov and Monocle Accounting Research)

EDUC's current inventories divided by TTM net revenues

EDUC current inventory growth (sec.gov and Monocle Accounting Research)

Excerpt from EDUC's 2022 proxy statement about Dr. Kara Gae Neal

Latest EDUC proxy statement disclosure (sec.gov)

Email text

Email from Dr. Kara Gae Neal confirming her employment status with University of Tulsa (Confidential source)

Email text

Emails to EDUC's Board of Directors regarding erroneous proxy statement disclosures (Monocle Accounting Research)

This article was written by

Monocle Accounting Research
Equity research; longs and shorts. Accounting focused.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

