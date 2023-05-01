Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tesla's Energy Storage Business Is Its Future Growth Driver

May 01, 2023 12:09 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)17 Comments
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
756 Followers

Summary

  • The discussion around Tesla, Inc.'s latest earnings report hasn't paid much attention to its fast-growing energy storage business.
  • This business has been generating over $1B in revenue for 3 quarters running and has grown at 149% YoY.
  • Furthermore, the total addressable market opportunity for energy storage is massive - perhaps larger than automotive itself.
  • Considering Tesla's successful early steps into this business, along with its core competency of batteries, I believe it is well-positioned to capture this market.
  • This makes Tesla an excellent, large-scale contender for one of the most significant growth markets of the next two decades.

Tesla Corporation in Austin Texas USA

Art Wager/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

The discussion around Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has recently focused on elements of its latest Q1 earnings report, namely its ongoing price cuts as well as the company's overall pivot

Tesla

Tesla

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
756 Followers
Writer and investor. I primarily cover the technology sector, with a particular focus on software and internet companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.