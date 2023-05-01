SDI Productions

Investment thesis

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is a provider of SaaS subscription-based software solutions to the real estate industry. The company caters primarily to real estate agents and property managers, providing them with necessary real estate data, analytics and marketing tools. The company's competitive advantage comes from the millions of monthly unique visitors it receives from all of its digital channels combined - which is hard to replicate. CSGP's 1Q23 results were strong, exceeding expectations across the board. To top it all off, management raised its FY23 forecast. The combination of these two is jump in share price of more than 10%. I recommend a buy rating as I believe CSGP has assets that are both diverse and resilient enough to perform well across different macroeconomic cycles. This should enable the company to maintain its historical growth rate of low to mid-teens. There is also a path for growth to accelerate, depending on the performance of its residential category. Given its scalable model, I also expect margin to expand back to historical levels driven by normalizing investments in residential and operating leverage.

1Q23 results

The company's revenue increased by 13.3% to $584 million, with CoStar Suite growing by 13.3% year-over-year, Apartments.com growing by 20.1% year-over-year, and LoopNet growing by 16.1% year-over-year. However, there was a decline in residential revenue by 27.2% due to the company's phasing out of revenue streams from Homesnap. Increases in residential investment led to a decline in EBITDA margins from 34.5% to 21.0%. Earnings per share for 1Q23 came in at $0.29, which was above both the company's guidance and market expectations. Management has also raised both the low and high ends of its guidance for EPS and revenue in FY23.

In addition, I think it's important to note that LoopNet's growth rate increased from 12% to 16% this quarter. Commercial vacancy rates going up and investments made towards expanding the direct sales force were the primary drivers of this impressive performance. Given that new owners of properties following a recapitalization often make extensive use of advertising to fill the resulting commercial vacancies, I anticipate the platform's growth to remain strong and possibly accelerate. To that end, I agree with management's projections that LoopNet will achieve results in the upper half of the 18% to 19% range that was originally guided for FY23. In addition to LoopNet, Homes.com has seen a substantial uptick in its online traffic, which bodes well for the site's ability to generate revenue once advertising products are introduced. Overall, the results were clearly solid with CoStar Suite, Apartments.com, and LoopNet all outperforming. Management's decision to raise full-year guidance for Apartments.com and LoopNet is indicative of the positive state of the market as evidenced by rising vacancy rates, as well as the company's strong internal execution as evidenced by the expansion of its sales force.

Negatives

There were still drawbacks, despite how positive the results were. With transaction volumes down 51% year over year and asset prices down for seven months in a row, CoStar Suite is feeling the negative effects of the deteriorating commercial real estate market. Management has revised its FY23 forecast for CoStar Suite from 12% down to 10% in an effort to properly set expectations. Given that smaller brokers will feel the effects of the downturn, I think this is reasonable. Most notably, due to large incremental investments in residential, EBITDA margins shrank to 21.0% in 1Q23 from 34.5% a year earlier. The inflection in cost combined with little residential revenue led to a significant contraction in margin.

My outlook

While the residential segment is a major drag in performance, I believe a long-term view is warranted here, especially given the current macro and rates environment. CSGP's current investments will pay off when the economy improves, in my opinion. Despite slowdowns in certain sectors of the commercial market, CSGP's services are still indispensable, and the firm has successfully diversified away from smaller brokers. Increases in vacancy rates also played a role in the results and, if they continue to rise, could be beneficial to the company's services in the future. Keep in mind that CSGP has $4 billion in net cash that could be used for M&A purposes. It's important to keep in mind that management has stated they are still actively pursuing M&A deals.

Conclusion

CSGP has demonstrated strong performance in 1Q23, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations, and management raising its forecast for the full year. Despite challenges in the commercial real estate market, CSGP's diverse offerings and strong customer retention rates position the company for long-term growth, especially with investments in residential expected to pay off in the future. While EBITDA margins may have contracted due to these investments, the company's scalable model should enable margin to revert to historical levels. All in all, I recommend a buy rating for CSGP, as I believe it has assets that are both diverse and resilient enough to perform well across different macroeconomic cycles.