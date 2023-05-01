JasonDoiy

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Hitachi, Ltd.'s (OTCPK:HTHIY) [6501:JP] stock is a Buy.

I discussed Hitachi's new capital allocation initiatives and takeaways from the company's recent strategy briefings in my earlier write-up for HTHIY published on December 7, 2022.

In this latest update, I review Hitachi's recent financial performance and the company's value-unlocking process. Hitachi's FY 2022 results were better than what the market had expected, and the company is actively unlocking value for shareholders by returning capital and restructuring its portfolio. I award a Buy rating to Hitachi, as I think that the company's shares have the potential to rise on further value-unlocking actions.

Investors have the choice of dealing in Hitachi's shares traded in either the OTC market or Japan. Hitachi's shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the 6501:JP ticker symbol had a daily trading value of approximately $150 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the past three months, while the three-month average daily trading value for the company's OTC shares with the HTHIY ticker symbol also exceeded $3 million during the same time period. Hitachi's Tokyo-listed shares can be traded using brokers offering foreign markets access like Interactive Brokers, which can be considered by readers who wish to trade in Hitachi's Japan-listed shares that have greater liquidity.

Hitachi's FY 2022 Results Exceeded Expectations

The company disclosed its financial results for fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) last Thursday on April 27, 2023; both Hitachi's revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

The actual FY 2022 top line and bottom line for Hitachi turned out to be +2% and +3% higher than the market's consensus financial forecasts, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. Specifically, Hitachi's net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +11% from JPY583.4 billion in fiscal 2021 to JPY649.1 billion for the most recent fiscal year.

Hitachi's above-expectations earnings in fiscal 2022 were mainly driven by the company's portfolio restructuring actions as detailed in the next section.

Portfolio Restructuring Pays Off

Hitachi has been actively optimizing its portfolio with astute acquisitions and divestments, and this has paid off handsomely for the company as evidenced by its better than expected net income for FY 2022.

In my earlier September 20, 2022 article for Hitachi, I stressed that "GlobalLogic, a new business bought by Hitachi in (July) 2021, is well-positioned to meet growing demand for digital transformation services." In FY 2022, GlobalLogic was the fastest growing business for Hitachi, as its revenue jumped by +84% YoY to JPY207.3 billion in the recent fiscal year as highlighted in the company's earnings presentation slides. More significantly, Hitachi's overall profitability also benefited from a more favorable revenue mix driven by the growing sales contribution from GlobalLogic which boasts higher profit margins. As a comparison, the FY 2022 EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Amortization) margin for Hitachi was 8.1%, while GlobalLogic's EBITA margin was way higher at 21.8% in the prior fiscal year.

Separately, Hitachi recognized around JPY297.3 billion of divestment gains in FY 2022 relating to the sale of its entire stake in "Hitachi Transport System", and partial interests in "Hitachi Construction Machinery" and "Hitachi Metals" as indicated in the company's earnings presentation.

Looking ahead, the company guided that "Hitachi Astemo" is expected to turn from its subsidiary into "an equity method affiliate in September 2023", implying a sale of shares in this entity as per its results presentation. Specifically, HTHIY intends to reduce its shareholdings interest in Hitachi Astemo from the current 66.6% to 40.0% by the end of the third quarter this year. Hitachi Astemo is referred to as a seller of "automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems" on its website.

In a nutshell, it is realistic to expect Hitachi to continue with its portfolio restructuring moves to boost its bottom line and create value for the company's shareholders.

Hitachi Will Continue To Return Capital In The New Fiscal Year

In its FY 2022 earnings press release, Hitachi emphasized that it sees "the return of profits to shareholders" as a means of "enhancing corporate value from the mid and long-term perspective." Hitachi's recent shareholder capital return actions are aligned with the company's management commentary.

Hitachi plans to increase its semi-annual dividend payout from JPY70 per share in 1H FY 2022 to JPY75 for 2H FY 2022. At the same time, the sell-side analysts are forecasting dividend per share growth rates of +7.4% and +7.5% for Hitachi in FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data. Hitachi's proposed dividend hike and the consensus financial projections point to the company growing its dividends in the future.

Dividends aren't the only means of returning earnings or excess capital to shareholders. In the recent fiscal 2022, Hitachi allocated JPY200 billion to share repurchases. Going forward, HTHIY expects to spend at least another JPY100 billion on share buybacks for FY 2023. Buying back its own shares makes sense as Hitachi's shares are inexpensive; Hitachi is currently valued by the market at 5.6 times consensus forward FY 2024 EV/EBITDA (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Closing Thoughts

Hitachi is only trading at a mid-single digit forward EV/EBITDA ratio now, which I don't think is demanding. The conglomerate or holding company discount attached to Hitachi's shares is likely to narrow with time in tandem with Hitachi's portfolio restructuring and shareholder capital return initiatives. Taking into account the stock's current valuations and potential value-unlocking catalysts, my Buy rating for Hitachi remains intact.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.