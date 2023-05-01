Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Arista, The Network Stalwart

May 01, 2023 12:20 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)CSCO
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
797 Followers

Summary

  • Arista Networks' cloud-based, high-speed integrated networks have made significant inroads in cloud networking solutions.
  • Its focus on cloud and hyperscalers gives it commanding heft and a huge competitive advantage in that user segment.
  • Arista should continue to benefit from spending on AI and the need for faster and low latency networks.
  • While it had tremendous growth in the last decade, growth in the next is likely to be slower.
  • Arista is easily the best in its category, overpriced, but definitely worth buying on declines.

Big data connection technology concept

jamesteohart

The Networking Stalwart

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was co-founded 15 years ago by Cisco Network's (CSCO) ex-employees, Andy Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Ken Duda, with current CEO, Jayshree Ullal, also from Cisco joining them a few years later.

Their main

Arista Revenue Segment Analysis

Arista Revenue Segment Analysis (Seeking Alpha, The Next Platform, Arista Networks, Fountainhead)

Arista Customer Analysis

Arista Customer Analysis (Seeking Alpha, Arista, The Next Platform, Fountainhead)

Arista At-a-Glance 1

Arista Leadership (Arista)

Arista's Growth Drivers Addressing $51B TAM

Arista Growth Opportunities (Arista)

Continued Growth Ahead In Switching Market Opportunity

Arista Campus Opportunities (Arista)

Arista and Cisco

Arista and Cisco (Seeking Alpha, Arista, Cisco, Fountainhead)

Arista Investment Case

Arista Investment Case (Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead, WSJ, )

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
797 Followers
Financial analysis, research, writing, portfolio management Budgeting, planning and strategy Controller, Chief Financial Officer EXPERIENCE 12/2001 – Present Fountainhead Consulting New York Research Director Responsibilities Write independent and unbiased equity research reports Manage research projects, write strategic reports on market size Develop research processes for Internet data compilation and integration Train junior analysts on usage and edit their reports Consult with clients on capital allocation for new projects Manage portfolios for clients Research Assignments and Projects Competitive intelligence for the mortgage industry - seven month project Competitive intelligence for the mortgage servicing industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the industrial supply industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the online data analytics and advertising industry Company profiling of global telecom companies for a telecom research provider Business and competitive intelligence of the enterprise applications market Company profiling and competitor assessment of the credit card processing market Company profiling and financial analysis of three competitors in the retail market Competitor analysis of the South African credit card and housing loan market Competitor analysis of the South Asian telecom market Market sizing, pricing and positioning strategies for the beauty salon market in India 01/2005 – 06/2006 Contributor The Motley Fool New York Wrote investment commentaries on companies, such as Adobe and Pier 1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, ANET, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.