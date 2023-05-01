Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Breakout Is Coming: Why I'm Selling In May

Victor Dergunov
Summary

  • The Fed meeting is in a few days, and the stock market is flirting with multi-month highs.
  • If the Fed sets the right tone and doesn't get too hawkish on the conference call, many stocks could enjoy more upside.
  • Moreover, many companies are delivering much better than expected earnings results, providing a positive catalyst for stocks as we advance.
  • However, there's concerning economic data as the consumer struggles and the labor market worsens.
  • Stocks could move higher in the near term, but I'm preparing for more volatility as the "Sell in May and Go Away" could prove a wise saying this year.
Growth arrow up and progress success business skill increase improvement graph on market profit stock background with goal of achievement futuristic finance economy.

Lemon_tm

The Fed meeting is almost here, and the stock market is around a crucial inflection point. Many stocks could move higher if the Fed doesn't raise rates or is relatively dovish on its conference call. Also, many companies are providing much better earnings

SPX

SPX (StockCharts.com)

Earnings

Earnings (Investing.com)

Tech earnings

Tech earnings (Investing.com)

Data

Data (Investing.com)

Fed funds rate

Fed funds rate (CMEGroup.com)

NQ

NQ (thinkorswim)

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Comments (3)

