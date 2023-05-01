Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold: Topping Process Followed By A Pullback (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Since the triple bottom last autumn, Gold is up $430 or nearly 27%. Silver is up 50% over the last eight months.
  • With an overbought weekly chart and growing negative divergences, the air is getting thinner for the precious metals and a pullback could start soon.
  • Statistically, seasonality for gold remains unfavorable until midsummer.
  • However, the banking crisis, the dollar crisis and the geopolitical crisis should all keep a bid below the gold price. Hence, pullbacks might end somewhere between $1,900 and $1,930.
  • Overall, we expect a topping process followed by a pullback and a new buying opportunity in July or August.

American Eagle Gold Coin Bullion Investment Obverse

ssucsy

While US regulators are racing to secure the sale of California bank First Republic (FRC), the US banking crisis continues and is far from being over in my view. Gold, on the other hand, remains the currency of last resort

Silver in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of April 29th, 2023. Source: Tradingview. April 30th, 2023, Gold - Topping process followed by a pullback.

in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of April 29th, 2023. (Tradingview)

Gold in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of April 29th, 2023. Source: Tradingview. April 30th, 2023, Gold - Topping process followed by a pullback.

Gold in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of April 29th, 2023. (Tradingview)

Gold in US-Dollar, daily chart as of April 29th, 2023. Source: Tradingview. April 30th, 2023, Gold - Topping process followed by a pullback.

Gold in US-Dollar, daily chart as of April 29th, 2023. (Tradingview)

Commitments of Traders (COT) for gold as of April 28th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Commitments of Traders (COT) for gold as of April 28th, 2023. (Sentimentrader)

Sentiment Optix for gold as of April 28th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Sentiment Optix for gold as of April 28th, 2023. (Sentimentrader)

Seasonality for gold over the last 54-years as of April 28th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader. April 30th, 2023, Gold - Topping process followed by a pullback.

Seasonality for gold over the last 54-years as of April 28th, 2023. (Sentimentrader)

When the FED hikes, it usually breaks something; as of April 16th. Source: Bloomberg

When the FED hikes, it usually breaks something, as of April 16th. (Bloomberg)

USA Sovereign Risk in form of the 1-year EUR CDS as of April 24th, 2023. Source: Zerohedge

USA Sovereign Risk in form of the 1-year EUR CDS as of April 24th, 2023. (Zerohedge)

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

