Investment Thesis

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) will likely report increased Y/Y revenue in FY2023, driven by pricing actions, the acquisition of Iridian, and healthy demand in the Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment. Looking forward, I anticipate that margins will improve in FY2023 thanks to its favourable price/cost and operational productivity. Although the company is trading at a discount to its 5-year average P/E, I believe there is limited upside potential in the stock. Therefore, I recommend being on the sidelines.

Revenue Analysis & Outlook

In the first quarter of FY2023, IDEX Corporation reported net sales of $845 million, up 13% Y/Y or 6% Y/Y organically. This was driven by 9% Y/Y organic growth within its Fluid Metering Technologies (FMT), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSD) segments and 3% Y/Y growth in the HST segment. However, the overall orders were down 4% Y/Y or down 10% Y/Y organically due to the calibration of inventory by OEM across life science, analytical instrumentation, pharma, and semiconductor end markets.

IEX's end market exposure (IDEX Corporation 10K report)

Looking forward, I anticipate that the healthy demand in the HST segment, pricing actions, and M&A strategy should drive increased revenue Y/Y in FY2023. Unfortunately, worsening macroeconomic conditions should pose headwinds to the FMT segment of the company.

Pricing Actions

In FY2022, IDEX Corporation announced strong price increases to offset the inflationary headwinds. So, I believe the carryover impact from previous price increases should benefit the company in a year-over-year net sales comparison. Additionally, the management plans to execute new pricing increases in FY2023 thanks to its differentiated and customisable products. This should be a growth tailwind for the top line of IEX in FY2023.

M&A Strategy

In FY2022, IDEX Corporation invested a total of $950 million to acquire Nex Sight, KZ Value, and Muon Group. With the recent announcement of its plan to acquire Iridian Spectral Technologies for CAD 150 million or USD 111 million, the company's M&A strategy is set to continue in FY2023. Iridian anticipates generating FY2023 revenues of CAD 36 million, which is expected to provide an additional boost to IDEX's revenue.

Health & Science Technologies segment

HST segment should face short-term volume pressures within its life science, analytical instrumentation, pharma, and semiconductor end markets due to inventory calibration from its OEM customers. Over a few years, customers of IEX were keeping high inventory levels to mitigate the problems associated with supply chain constraints. However, supply chain conditions are improving now leading OEM customers to reduce their higher inventory to historical levels. Although the short-term outlook looks a bit challenging, the HST segment is expected to witness Y/Y volume growth in FY2023 due to healthy demand in the life science and analytical instrumentation end markets. The company offers products and services in the field of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, which is expected to drive growth. NGS is a DNA sequencing technology which can sequence the entire human genome within a single day. With cost efficiency and depth of information over the traditional DNA sequencing technologies, NGS technology should become an essential diagnostic tool in clinical routines.

Fluid & Metering Technologies segment

FTM's end market exposure (IDEX Corporation 10-K report)

It is expected that the FMT segment of IDEX should face challenges in the second half of FY2023 due to worsening macroeconomic conditions. The FMT segment drives 32% of its net revenue from the industrial end market which is highly cyclical. Hence, the declining macroeconomic situation should negatively impact the revenue of the FMT segment of the company. Conversely, IEX's exposure to the energy and water end market should benefit in the coming future. Over a few quarters, the quoting activity for new projects in the municipal water has been favourable for the company which is expected to be translated into 2023 growth. In addition to this, through Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), the US government is investing $50 billion of new funds in water infrastructure which should benefit IEX in the coming quarters. Moreover, the sanctions imposed on Russia (post-Ukraine-Russia war) regarding oil trade by countries like the US, UK etc have created a desire for energy independence. This should increase investments in upstream oil businesses and also benefit IDEX's energy business in the coming future.

Margin Analysis & Outlook

During the first quarter of FY2023, IDEX Corporation had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2%, which was 140 basis points lower than the previous year. Despite labour inflation, the margins benefited from price/cost and operational productivity. However, the unfavourable mix primarily in the HST segment more than offset these benefits and negatively impacted the adjusted EBITDA margin.

IEX's Historical adjusted EBITDA margin (Company data, BI Insights)

As previously discussed in the revenue section, I anticipate that the management should increase the price of its products in the coming quarters. Furthermore, the inflationary input costs are expected to ease in FY2023 which should lead to favourable price/cost and help the company expand margin in FY2023. On the other hand, I expect a volume decline in the company's industrial end market which should result in volume deleverage and negatively impact the margins of IEX.

In conclusion, I anticipate that IDEX Corporation should slightly improve its overall margin and profitability in FY2023 thanks to favourable price/cost and productivity. However, these benefits should be partially offset by volume deleverage

Valuation

IDEX Corporation is currently trading at 24.35x FY2023 consensus EPS estimates of $8.47 and 22.85x FY2024 consensus EPS estimates of $9.03. This is a discount with its 5 average P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) of 29.89x due to the anticipation that worsening macroeconomic conditions should negatively impact the cyclical industrial business of the company.

Conclusion

IDEX Corporation is trading at a lower valuation than its historical levels, mainly due to its exposure to the cyclical end market. This indicates that demand for its product and services tends to fluctuate with macroeconomic conditions. Given the macroeconomic conditions, I'm of the view that there is limited upside potential in the stock and there are much better opportunities in the market. Therefore, I recommend being on the sidelines for now.