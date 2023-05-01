Captain Crunch For Your Breakfast

gopixa

There is currently a significant change in the banking system and, as you can see from the chart above, it will have a significant impact on real estate investments. With banks under serious financial pressure, you can reasonably expect the numbers listed above to decline from these levels. With the cost of money and of borrowing heading higher, it will mean fewer loans, in my opinion, and also lower valuations for many segments of the real estate markets.

The Federal Reserve last week reported that banks had increased emergency borrowing from the Fed for the second week in a row. This, in my estimation, is an ongoing sign of the financial stress in the system. Last week as well, the New York Fed reported that financial conditions in its region had deteriorated unexpectedly and sharply. The Dallas Fed and the San Francisco Fed, also last week, reported pressure on funding in their geographic regions, with projects being canceled and nonperforming loans expected to increase.

"Lending from U.S. banks is poised to contract over the next few quarters," BlackRock Financial Management wrote in a note last Thursday. Headwinds to profitability, including higher deposit costs, have seen bank spreads underperform relative to non-financials, they wrote. This is not a minor statement, in my estimation, and I think they are right on the money. So, it is going to be higher costs, lower valuations and less lending, as all of this pours into a potential recession scenario.

The amount of loans trading at distressed prices, defined as below 80% of face value, has jumped 26% to about $127 billion since the end of February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a 10% increase for bonds to about $488 billion. In my estimation, none of these factors is devastating by themselves, but taken together, I see Captain Crunch showing up at the breakfast room table.

Another factor that is due consideration is the actions of the Fed. The Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks rose last week and remained at very high levels, even as some of our central bankers argue the worst of the banking sector's latest stresses are waning.

The central bank said that borrowing through three programs aimed at ensuring banks have the liquidity they need rose to $325.6 billion as of Wednesday, from $316.5 billion on April 19. That number was down from the peak hit on March 22, when banks borrowed $343.7 billion in the wake of several high-profile bank failures. Most of the Fed lending continued to come through credit extended by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in their effort to wind down troubled banks, which fell to $170.4 billion on Wednesday from the prior week's $172.6 billion. However, borrowing via the discount window ticked up to $73.9 billion from April 19's $69.9 billion, while credit extended through the Bank Term Funding Program stood at $81.3 billion on Wednesday from $74 billion the prior week.

All in all, I remain cautious. I would avoid investments in companies requiring major restructuring and in companies with significant loans coming due in 2023 and 2024. The costs of these transactions is likely to be significantly higher than their previous borrowing costs, and it could have a major impact on some corporation's revenues and profits.

Just remember: "Snap, Crackle, Pop," and bear that in mind for your investment decisions.

