JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) discusses Acquisition of Assets and Liabilities of First Republic Bank of First Republic Bank (Transcript)

Jeremy Barnum

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website and please refer to the disclaimer in the back. And thank you for joining. On this morning's call, we will cover the transaction we closed overnight for assets and liabilities of First Republic Bank.

I'll keep my prepared remarks relatively brief so we can get to questions right away. Starting on Page 1, we always talk about how our fortress balance sheet and consistent operating model allows us to invest through cycles. The overwhelming majority of these investments are organic initiatives. You will hear details about many of them at our Investor Day later this month. But of course, it applies just as much to inorganic opportunities, such as this transaction.

The key transaction details on Page 2. We have acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC, including approximately $173 billion of loans, $30 billion of securities, $92 billion of deposits, which includes the $30 billion from large U.S. banks, and $28 billion of FHLB advances. In addition, we will make a payment of $2.6 billion [sic, $10.6 billion] to the FDIC. We are not assuming First Republic's subordinated debt or preferred stock.

The FDIC has provided the traditional 80% loss share with respect to the substantial majority of acquired loans, as is typical in a receivership transaction. We will be repaying the $25 billion of deposits from large US banks. The deal also includes a $50 billion 5 year fixed rate funding facility from the FDIC, which helps manage the ALM profile of the transaction as well as the liquidity consumption.

In terms of integration we have received all necessary regulatory approvals, and this transaction has closed. First Republic branches and offices will open today and operate normally. First Republic clients can bank as usual and feel confident that their deposits are backed by the strength and security of JPMorgan Chase.

I should pause here for a second to address First Republic employees. They are a critical part of First Republic's well known value proposition, outstanding customer service, and we are committed to treating them with respect, care and transparency. In addition, in connection with any job losses, we would emphasize that in the normal course, JPMorgan Chase hires tens of thousands of people in the United States each and every year, which means that there will be many opportunities for career redeployment.

Moving to page 3, which summarizes the financial impacts of the transaction. We expect the transaction will generate a one time gain at closing of $2.6 billion post-tax. Importantly, this does not include total restructuring costs of approximately $2 billion post-tax, which we expect to incur over the course of 2023 and 2024. So accounting aside, on a net basis, the gain is quite modest. It's worth noting that the loss sharing agreement reduces the risk weighting on the covered loans to an average of about 25% which significantly contributes to the capital efficiency of the deal.

Touching on a few other points, the transaction is modestly accretive to EPS, and we expect to generate more than $500 million of incremental net income per year, not including the one time gain or restructuring costs. It is also accretive to tangible book value per share, and has an IRR of over 20%. The net of the day one gain and the corresponding RWA increase will reduce our CET1 ratio by approximately 40 basis points. Therefore, our pro forma ratio is still comfortably above current requirements and consistent with our first quarter '24 target of 13.5%.

Turning to page 4 for the transaction rationale. As you know, the FDIC invited us, along with a number of other banks to participate in a competitive bid process. We did not seek out this deal, but it does have financial benefits as well as enhancing our market positions and accelerating some of our key growth opportunities, particularly in wealth management. We are happy that our financial strength and capabilities enabled us to grow participate in a process involving multiple bidders that resulted in a rapid and orderly resolution without the use of the systemic risk exemptions.

On page 5, you'll see the branch map. The branches we are acquiring from First Republic are in attractive locations and affluent markets, which is an opportunity to accelerate our wealth strategy.

Moving to the due diligence and the integration plan on page 6, after the data room opened, a large team of professionals representing all business and functional areas performed a comprehensive review of the data, led by senior management. In terms of integration, clients will gain access to our leading capabilities and certain First Republic branches will be converted into new JPMorgan wealth centers. Over time, we will be converting First Republic's operations and platforms to Chase and JPMorgan brands and technology platforms.

So to wrap up on page 7, we are glad to have been able to contribute to the rapid and orderly resolution of First Republic Bank. This transaction is attractive for our shareholders both, from a financial perspective and for the opportunities it presents for our franchises, and we look forward to welcoming First Republic clients and employees to JPMorgan Chase.

I want to make a correction here. I think I misspoke. The cash payment is $10.6 billion, not $2.6 billion. And with that, we will take any questions. Operator, please open the line.

Steve Chubak

Hey, good morning.

Jeremy Barnum

Good morning.

Steve Chubak

So congrats on the deal. You noted Jeremy, $500 million boost to earnings from the acquisition. FRC generated close to $1 billion of earnings annualized in the most recent quarter. Your funding base is admittedly much lower cost. Just trying to understand why the accretion isn't greater. Any help you can provide just to quantify the benefit in terms of funding or interest expense savings versus legacy First Republic?

Jeremy Barnum

Yeah, good question, Steve. I would say we're just generally trying to be very conservative. Obviously, there are open questions about deposit retention. We are very eager, we're going to fight hard to keep all the clients. We welcome any clients who'd love to come back. But this is an uncertain situation, and we want to be conservative.

Steve Chubak

Understood, and maybe just for my follow-up on the -- you alluded to the positive attrition. What attrition assumptions are you contemplating for First Republic, whether it's loans, deposits, advisors as part of the accretion analysis? And what expense energies can be realized as given the strong footprint overlap in terms of wealth deposit coverage, as you alluded to?

Jeremy Barnum

So Steve, I'll start with the wealth advisors question, because not surprisingly we've had a number of advisor attention, public reach out on an unsolicited basis, over the past several weeks, who are interested in joining JPMorgan, which as a starting point, we think is encouraging from a retention perspective. And then furthermore, there are still nearly 150 advisors with the firm. And we believe that our brand, the investment platform, the banking capabilities and our research can make us a firm of choice for many of these advisors. And we think JP Morgan is a great place for advisors to grow their practice and stay for the rest of their careers.

We do understand that these are really good teams of high quality advisors who have choices. So your question about attrition is well stated. And we're really looking forward to discussing everything we have to offer, when we meet with them.

I think you had a few other questions about what I would call general transaction modeling assumptions about attrition and expense synergies and so on. And what I would say is that generally we've tried to be conservative, and we'll probably be giving you some more updates on that both Investor Day and on subsequent earnings calls.

Steve Chubak

Looking forward to that update, Jeremy. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

Jeremy Barnum

Yeah.

Erika Najarian

Yes, thank you. Jeremy, my first question is, how much of the loss share agreement is contemplated in the CET1 impact at close? Is there anything else other than the risk-weighted assets going down at 25% in terms of the loss share agreement impact and assuming that most of the marks are interest-rate related how are you going to share that net interest income, purchase accounting accretion from the FDIC? Or how would that work going forward?

Jeremy Barnum

Okay. A lot of technical details in there, Erica, about loss share, which is to be fair, complicated stuff and be a little bit hard to understand. So if we need to follow up, we can do that offline. But what I would say broadly, is that given the nature of the portfolio in question, I think First Republic is very well-known for very good credit discipline.

As you point out, these are primarily rate marks. And therefore, the benefit of the loss share really, is the sort of enhancement to the RWA risk weighting, which in turn is what makes these otherwise generally not very high returning assets, in other words, prime jumbo mortgages primarily actually quite attractive from a returns perspective. So the CET1 numbers, fully incorporate the expected risk weighting of the RWA, and we'll leave it at that.

Erika Najarian

Got it. And if Jamie is in the room, I'm just wanting to ask, I know you mentioned it on the media call, but just in case your investors weren't on that. Is this sort of the end of the more acute liquidity issues? In other words, do you expect the resolution of First Republic to sort of be the big signpost that the acute liquidity issues that the industry suffered in March should be mostly behind the industry?

Jamie Dimon

Well, no, crystal ball is perfect. But yes, I think the banking system is very stable. You guys have reported already on a bunch of regional banks who actually had good results, very modest outflow, lot of active deposit outflows because of quantitative tightening wasn't because these people are having runs. There are only so many banks to offside this way. And I think this is --there may be another small one, but this pretty much resolves them all. But this part of the crisis is over.

That does not mean down the road that rates going way up, real estate recession, that's a whole different issue. But for now we should just take a deep breath.

Erika Najarian

Thank you.

Gerard Cassidy

Thank you. Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Barnum

Good morning, Gerard.

Gerard Cassidy

Jeremy and maybe Jamie as well, obviously, you guys have experience in buying failed institutions. Washington Mutual, obviously was the big one back '08, '09. And I know, this is very different than Washington Mutual. Then of course, you bought Bear Stearns in a distress acquisition. Can you share with us what are the risks that you have identified based on your experience in doing those deals that you really have to focus in on to make this deal as good as it looks on paper?

Jamie Dimon

We're leaving behind a lot of things. You basically get a very clean bank in the most clean way you can get it. That does not mean there's no risk. It just means you have a very clean bank, in the cleanest way you can get it that didn't have those problems. And of course, we didn't have the mortgage crisis sitting on top of Bear Stearns and WaMu share. So we feel pretty good about it. But that doesn't mean that something doesn't pop up down the road.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. And then on the assumptions with your deposits you're assuming, do you guys get to reprice those deposits from the get go? Or do you have to wait until if there are term deposits? Do you have to wait until they mature and then you reprice them?

Jeremy Barnum

A bunch of nuances in there, Gerard. So one set of issues is system integration. Obviously the -- any term deposits, NACDs [ph] or anything with a contractual maturity remains that way. So I think the reprice experience will blend over time into the rest of our deposit franchise is what I would say. But it's going to evolve, I think over the next few months.

Gerard Cassidy

Great, thank you guys.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning. Jeremy, if I could follow up, just in terms of the loan book. So if you can help us, what's going to be the yield of these loans that are coming on when you mark to market? Just trying to understand that, NII contribution tied to the loan and the securities book as we go forward and back into your $500 million net income math.

Jeremy Barnum

Yeah, good question, Ebrahim. I guess in simple terms, I would just say, as part of purchase accounting, all this stuff gets fair valued. So you can just kind of look at the screen, mark these things to market and assume the negotiated deal.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it. And I guess one just separate question, given the amount of time you had to spent with regulators through this whole FRC transaction, it does feel like the industry is in need of consolidation. Would love to hear, Jamie, your thoughts or Jamie, your comments around, do you think that regulators are prepared for allowing some of the regional banks to consolidate and become a market solution, if we get into more stress over the coming months and quarters?

Jamie Dimon

So I would say, and we've been very clear, we were hoping for open bank solution here. We support and want community banks and regional banks. You need big banks too to try to do the type of business we do around the world for our larger clients. And banks will consolidate. You're going to have all of that taking place. You should ask the bank regulators what their real view is of consolidation.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it. Thank you.

Mike Mayo

Hi, just one specific question. What is the rate on the five year loan from the FDIC?

Jeremy Barnum

Mike, I'd rather not disclose the specific rate. It's as mortgage financing is what I would say, fixed rate?

Mike Mayo

Okay, that's all part of the $500 million accretion and the $500 million accretion is immediate accretion and assumes zero synergies. Is that correct?

Jeremy Barnum

So the way we talked about it is sort of run rate $500 million plus offset excluding the bargain purchase gain, they want as well as the restructuring costs that we expect to incur over the next couple of years. So once all that's worked its way through the income statement, that's when that sort of 500 plus kicks in.

Mike Mayo

And Jamie just, I guess, for the history books, you report in the media, that you are kind of the ringleader to help stabilize First Republic, help move the industry past this phase? It didn't play out maybe exactly as planned. But certainly the loss to the FDIC is less than I think almost anybody had expected, no systemic risk exception, anything like that. So just as you pull the lens back, how do you think about JPMorgan's involvement? How do you think about this resolution? How do you think about -- kind of the way things played out and the way things should have played out?

Jamie Dimon

Yeah, so the first one, now you look, I [ph] was just the first phone call. All those banks were deeply involved in trying to figure out what we can do to stem the run and the tide, hold things down for First Republic to give them chance to seek out a open bank. So we didn't know at the time whether that would be possible. Some thought, yes and some thought no. But we wanted to give them the time. It did in fact, calm things down to stop the run, and did give them time to look at it. They couldn't get there.

I think Jeremy's made the point that this is actually a very good outcome for everyone, because this is how the system is meant to work. No systemic SREs [ph], systemic, whatever you call that. It was put up for bid, it was competitive bidding, cheapest cost to the DIF, which the FDIC said, will be something north of $13 billion. But remember -- and everyone should remember that DIF is paper by the banks.

So I think this -- you're never going to have no bank failure. So if this is how these things were get work out [ph] that's a rather good thing. So all-in-all, okay, and hopefully, this, our mini bank crisis is over.

Mike Mayo

And one last quick follow-up in terms of you said this part of the crisis is over. Have you seen that in the deposit flows, like for a while you got an influx of deposits? Is that still stable like it was?

Jamie Dimon

Yeah, I think, really -- I was reading all the regional bank reports from you and some of the analysts out there, they're all mostly -- some of the banks have 2%, or 3%. A lot had to do with QT. They were not having runs. The runs were really limited to the people who had too big uninsured deposits and money that can move very quickly and stuff like that. So yeah, I think that's over. And obviously, there's always future issues, but I think that's mostly over.

Mike Mayo

All right, thank you.

Betsy Graseck

Hi, good morning. How are you? Can you hear me okay.

Jamie Dimon

We hear you fine.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. A couple of questions. One, when I think about First Republic, the loan book, it feels to me like a loan book that is priced differently from how you would go to market for those types of loans. I'm talking specifically around the mortgage and high net worth loans. And I'm trying to think through how to model this out.

Should I expect that the loan portfolio that you have is more of a melting ice cube that you would be replacing with your own lending profile on your own standards and yields et cetera over time, and that would be, maybe a multi year fade and then rebuild. Part of the reason for asking the question is the $500 million net income accretion seemed a little light. And I'm trying to think through how to get to there. Thanks.

Jamie Dimon

I'm not a fan of putting mortgages on the balance sheet. And these are pristine loans. So keep that in mind. And largely high net-worth jumbo, high net worth loans. The loans themselves are credit -- really credit worthy and being marked. They're obviously going to have a much higher return going forward. But we're not going to be putting a lot of jumbo, cheap jumbo mortgage loans in our books. And we've already incorporated all of our numbers into potential runoff. And First Republic did a great job and service, have been in the low cost lending businesses, that not JP Morgan does.

Betsy Graseck

So then the follow-up on this is, when I'm thinking through the IRRs what are you thinking about with regard to how are you going to take this client set, and expand what business they're doing with you, with the former FRC -- you're not going to keep the First Republic name, are you?

Jamie Dimon

We're not. And as I said the -- I think they did do a lot of mortgages very quickly for people, and the people are very happy with it. But remember, they also had extraordinary client service, good wealth management, excellent branch location. So you're dealing with high net worth clients they have a very good model. But that one piece of it, I'm fond of, and it's all built into our forecast going forward.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, thanks so much.

Jamie Dimon

So we assume a little bit of that through attrition, assume a bunch of little stuff and put -- making very large cheap mortgage loans will not happen going forward.

Betsy Graseck

And so this is a multi-year repositioning of the client activity with the folks that you were bringing in from First Republicans. Is that a fair way of thinking about it?

Jamie Dimon

Yeah. My experience has always been when you do an acquisition, there are some things the other side does really well. And you learn from that. And so this gives us a kind of an opportunity to look at how we deal with high net worth clients. We have Chase private client, we have Chase vault management [ph] of JPMorgan advisors, and how we -- we want to fit them in in a way that's great for them and their clients. And we hope to learn a lot from them.

Jeremy Barnum

Betsy, there's also like a Northern California nexus an interesting opportunity to [multiple speakers]

Jamie Dimon

And a business banking nexus, that you have a lot of good business banking relationships, and we like that business.

Jeremy Barnum

And at the risk of laying out the obvious, this happened relatively quickly. This is not the outcome that we necessarily planned for or expected, although we do contingency planning. So there are a bunch of data issues about strategy and client retention and all that stuff that we're going to be working through.

Jamie Dimon

Jim [indiscernible], Marianne Lake, Ben Walter, Kristen Lemco [ph] on a plane, as of 6'o clock or seven o'clock this morning, go out there to meet the folks, do some town halls learn a lot, and there'll be a lot more report down the road.

Jeremy Barnum

Thanks for your time. Appreciate it.

Glenn Schorr

Hi. First, a quick follow-up on the adviser base. So FRC had attracted a bunch of advisors over the last couple of years on some of these deals. I don't know if you can share with us how much of them are on deals, but my bigger question is did the deals stay in place? Did they have change of controls, sometimes…

Jeremy Barnum

They are in place. They did deals.

Glenn Schorr

Okay. So we should feel good then about the retention going forward even though your assumptions are conservative. I would assumed they want to keep those deals, so

Jamie Dimon

Yeah, they are pretty short [ph]. And yeah, so we're -- I think I'm going to try to have a call myself later on today. And they are very -- as far as we know very high quality and we want to keep all the high quality people. But every deal I've ever been in, every one else is trying to hire these people at the same time. On the other hand, this is a great home for them. So if you are an advisor and you're listening to me we have the best research, best equity, best debt, best munis. We have conscious services. We take care of people. We have excellent compensation plans.

We're very steady, we get unbelievable banking products. We have unbelievable products to your business banking clients, your middle market clients, your corporate clients, that we have huge capability we can bring to help them do a great job for their clients.

Glenn Schorr

If an advisor listening, I agree with all that, except the second best research.

Jamie Dimon

That [multiple speakers] your investors.

Glenn Schorr

The question for you, I find it interesting that the deposit cap wasn't a function in this, and there seemed to be plenty of other bidders or at least a few other bidders that were not over the deposit cap. So was it truly about minimizing the costs to the DIF?

Jamie Dimon

The FRC [ph] is truly about minimizing the cost of the DIF. The United States government is truly about systemic and having systemic problems. And the OCC decides about the cap. But they always put a cap. I think it has always been given up in deals like this for the sake of the system.

Glenn Schorr

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Jeremy, can you maybe walk through just at a top level, you don't have to get too deep in the weeds, but how you arrived at the $2.6 billion after tax gain? It can just be a little difficult from the outside to get some of the sort of the implied asset discount down to the tangible book value impact?

Jeremy Barnum

Sure, I mean, we can definitely do this for you offline. But broadly, it's a net asset value, core deposit and tangible associated deferred tax liabilities. It's kind of -- there's one nuance that might be a little confusing, which is the fact that our $5 million deposit gets eliminated in consolidation. So when you add that to your mental math, using whatever that page is in the presentation, I think you'll get there pretty easily.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. And then, Jamie, while, we've got you, certainly I hear what you're saying on the strength of the industry. But we do have a situation where over the course of eight weeks, like three of the top 30 banks in the in the country failed, and deposits flowed to you all and handful, the other largest banks and to look for the sort of solution to one of the biggest ones, the government look to you guys. Do you think as we look forward, sort of the rest of the industry is going to have to be constructed more like a JPMorgan, just higher capital, better liquidity just sort of all around for people to have the same level of confidence, sort of uniformly across the industry?

Jamie Dimon

I wrote my Chairman's letter. I think people should take a deep breath and be very, very thoughtful about changes. So obviously, there should be some changes made about maturity, disclosure, straight [ph] exposure, uninsured deposit percentages, percent of held at HTM etc. But I think they should do that intelligently because what you want to do is have a healthier, strong and competitive regional bank and community bank system. If they don't do intelligent you'll make it much harder to be a community bank or regional bank and you can do things that create a lot of security without creating additional unnecessary burdens.

So but that's obviously going to be up to regulators. They already reported out some of the things they think about things and…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right. Well, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Jamie Dimon

Thank you.

Jamie Dimon

Thank you.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you.

