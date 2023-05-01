Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) discusses Acquisition of Assets and Liabilities of First Republic Bank of First Republic Bank (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) JPM Discusses Acquisition of Assets and Liabilities of First Republic Bank Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Barnum - CFO

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Chubak - Wolfe Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the JPMorgan Chase's Conference Call. This call is being recorded. Your line will be muted for the duration of the call.

We will now go to the live presentation. Please stand by. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

Jeremy Barnum

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website and please refer to the disclaimer in the back. And thank you for joining. On this morning's call, we will cover the transaction we closed overnight for assets and liabilities of First Republic Bank.

I'll keep my prepared remarks relatively brief so we can get to questions right away. Starting on Page 1, we always talk about how our fortress balance sheet and consistent operating model allows us to invest through cycles. The overwhelming majority of these investments are organic initiatives. You will hear details about many of them at our Investor Day later this month. But of course, it applies just as much to inorganic opportunities, such as this transaction.

The key transaction details on Page 2. We have acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC, including approximately $173 billion

