photobyphm

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) submitted a mixed earnings sheet for its first-quarter in April that showed a top line revenue contraction of 1.9% year over year, but also exhibited continual momentum in acquisitions in the broadband business... which is still the telecom's main growth engine. Unfortunately, Verizon also saw a free cash flow shortfall in Q1'23 which added to already existing dividend uncertainty. I believe Verizon will be able to sustain its dividend payout although the telecom operates in a low-growth telecom market and under the strain of a levered balance sheet!

Verizon's broadband business is still a bright spot for the telecom

Despite a 1.9% year over year top line decline in Verizon's first-quarter, the telecom continued to execute well in the broadband business. The broadband segment added 437 thousand new subscribers in the first-quarter which, according to Verizon, was the highest net-add number in a decade. The roll-out of its high-speed broadband network has been a key driver of growth for Verizon, but also for AT&T (T). As customers continue to upgrade to the fastest available broadband networks, I would expect Verizon to continue to post impressive subscriber growth in the foreseeable future.

Source: Verizon

Verizon: Q1'23 FCF shortfall

Verizon experienced a free cash flow shortfall in the first-quarter, meaning the telecom did not cover its quarterly dividend payment of $2.7B with free cash flow. Verizon earned $2.3B in free cash flow in the first-quarter, which fell $400M short of the dividend payment. However, Verizon saw strong operating cash flow growth of 22% year over year to $8.3B, in part because of the company's momentum in the broadband business. I am not yet worried about Verizon's dividend coverage as the firm's free cash flow tends to recover throughout the year, but should the telecom not see a rebound of its FCF in the second-quarter, a dividend cut could be on the table for dividend investors.

Source: Verizon

One problem with Verizon: net financial debt

Like AT&T, I believe Verizon carries too much debt on its balance sheet which represents a burden for the company and adds pressure on Verizon's generous dividend. Verizon had $150.6B in net financial debt to service at the end of the first-quarter and the company paid more than $1.0B in interest in the last quarter. AT&T is also heavily indebted with net financial debt of $136.8B, and both telecoms need to address their debt situations in my view. Ideally, Verizon and AT&T both repay their debt with excess free cash flow without cutting their dividends. In the worst-case scenario, both companies could cut their dividends in order to prioritize debt repayments in which case both telecoms would likely see a reset of the valuation multiplier to the downside.

Data by YCharts

Valuation: Verizon vs. AT&T

AT&T experienced a major sell-off after the telecom released earnings for the first-quarter and also disclosed a FCF shortfall.

After a strong price increase in the first-quarter, I sold my shares in AT&T in April and put some of my proceeds into Verizon. I rebought AT&T after the post-Q1 share price drop and now own both AT&T and Verizon as both companies should continue to benefit from continual broadband momentum.

Verizon is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 8.2X which is slightly higher than AT&T's P/E ratio of 7.1X. EPS estimates for both companies have trended down lately as the market expects continual top line pressure in a saturated telecom market. From a valuation perspective, I consider both telecoms to be attractive, especially because of their dividend yields. Verizon currently pays a dividend yield of 6.7% and AT&T's stock pays a 6.3% dividend to investors.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Verizon

Verizon's biggest risk is a slowdown in the broadband business which is still the company's uncontested growth engine. A decline in broadband subscriber growth could make Verizon's revenue challenges worse as the telecom continues to see moderate top line declines in a saturated market and investors are still concerned about the company's balance sheet. I don't believe that Verizon will have to cut its dividend in FY 2023 if its free cash flow rebounds, but weakening subscriber growth is an issue that investors have to take into consideration.

Final thoughts

Verizon did not cover its dividend with free cash flow in the first-quarter and AT&T also reported a free cash flow shortfall which raised new concerns over the dividend. However, Verizon typically sees a rebound in free cash flow throughout the year. The good news for Verizon is related chiefly to the broadband segment which added 437 thousand new subscribers. While both Verizon and AT&T have challenges with respect to moderating top line growth and unhealthy balance sheets, both companies offer dividend investors strong yields. AT&T has slightly less debt than Verizon and a lower earnings multiplier factor. For those reasons, I continue to rate AT&T as a strong buy and Verizon as a hold!