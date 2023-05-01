Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

It's Too Early To Give Up On Verizon's 6.7% Yield After Q1 Results

May 01, 2023 12:45 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T5 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.88K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon delivered a mixed earnings scorecard for Q1’23 recently. Results included a $400M FCF shortfall in the first-quarter.
  • The broadband business continues to see subscriber momentum.
  • Verizon’s shares are cheap and offer a decent yield at an attractive price.

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) submitted a mixed earnings sheet for its first-quarter in April that showed a top line revenue contraction of 1.9% year over year, but also exhibited continual momentum in acquisitions in the broadband business... which is still the telecom's main

Source: Verizon

Source: Verizon

Source: Verizon

Source: Verizon

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.88K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.