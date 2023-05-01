Mario Tama/Getty Images News

New York (April 30) The CEOs of Albertsons' (NYSE:ACI) and Kroger's (NYSE:KR) penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Inquirer Thursday to disabuse stakeholders of what they described as "myths" surrounding the planned merger of their two companies.

The op-ed seemed to us a public relations faux pas because it begged inquiry into the companies' prior performance with regard to the purported "myths" the CEO authors were trying to dispel. Simply put, the CEOs may have shot themselves in the foot with stakeholders, the markets, and the Federal Trade Commission.

The "Myths"

The CEOs described three "myths" they hoped to dispel. (Readers here should review the op-ed linked above for details.)

Myth #1: My store will close

The original press release and investor presentation presumed a divestment of stores by a spin-off of the combined companies stores to meet FTC anti-trust laws:

The establishment of SpinCo, which is estimated to comprise between 100 and 375 stores, would create a new, agile competitor with quality stores, experienced management, operational flexibility, a strong balance sheet, and focused allocation of capital and resources to provide customers with continued value and quality service and associates with ongoing compelling career opportunities.

But Albertsons 2014 acquisition of Safeway has likely raised the hackles of FTC Chair Lina Khan, Esq. As Reuters reported back in February,

When Albertsons agreed to the $9 billion acquisition of Safeway in 2014, it got regulatory clearance by signing a deal to sell 146 stores to West Coast regional grocer Haggen for $300 million. Haggen filed for bankruptcy months later and blamed the deal with Albertsons for its demise. Albertsons then agreed to buy many of the Haggen stores back for $300 million.

Chair Khan wrote of the 2014 situation (citing another author) in an article entitled, "Market Power and Inequality: The Antitrust Counterrevolution and Its Discontents" (11 HLPR 235 at 239 (2017)). Based on the article, it would appear that Ms. Khan would insist on the merged companies divesting of some of the more profitable stores of the merged entity and/or to swear off their re-acquisition for some number of years.

Additionally, some have speculated that the merged entity may have to divest of as many as 650 stores, as reported by SA's Joshua Fineman. That would substantially alter the economics of the deal, which would alter additional aspects of the deal from what was promised (as discussed further below.)

It's not likely analysts contemplated either such possibility when the deal was first announced back in October. We certainly did not, as we were originally enthusiastic about the deal.

So, while nominally it may not be true that "my store will close", there is a good chance it will change substantially: it could be sold to another entity, including one more hostile to a union workforce, like Amazon (as discussed below.) It could also go to a more heavily leveraged buyer, which could up prices to service debt.

Myth #2: I am going to lose my job and my union will be hurt

This "myth" seems far more likely to come to fruition. Joshua Fineman's article about the merger notes that the likely buyers of any of the stores that are to be divested will be acquired by Amazon (Whole Foods), Dutch grocery chain Ahold Delhaize (Food Lion, Giant, Fresh Direct). , Dollar General and others. Amazon, of course, is reportedly well-known to oppose efforts to organize its stores, as is Dollar General. Ahold Delhaize stores are mostly union.

Additionally, while the CEO's op-ed boasts about the wages their companies pay their workers, it says nothing of their hours. Employee blogs have multiple instances of workers saying their hours have been cut.

So, while not necessary "losing" their jobs, Albertsons/Kroger workers have legitimate concerns about their weekly wages. A survey of 36,000 workers at Kroger brands in four states by The Economic Roundtable and Occidental College found 78% of the workers report they are food insecure. They run out of food before the end of the month, skip meals and are hungry sometimes. Forty-four percent reported they are re unable to pay for rent and 14% are homeless now or in the past year.

Myth #3: My groceries are going to be more expensive

There is evidence and opinion that grocery consolidation leads to higher, not lower, prices at the CEO op-ed suggests. While the deal, when announced, promised some "$500 million to lower prices", those savings were "expected" based on "cost savings from synergies".

But with more stores likely to be shed in the merged entity to secure regulatory approval than were anticipated at the time the merger was announced, and with many of those shed likely to be the most profitable, it stands to reason there will be less "cost savings from synergies" to distribute as lower food prices.

The reduction in the number of combined stores, with many of them the most profitable, would present a similar challenge to the "$1 billion to continue raising associates wages and comprehensive benefits" that was promised at the time of the merger.

The Outlook

The Cincinnati Inquirer op-ed was, in our view, a desperate attempt to spin an increasingly negative view of the merger. It failed by bringing greater scrutiny to precisely the issues that opponents of the merger have raised.

Prominent Democrats with large, national, activist, followings, including one-time presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as Amy Klobuchar, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, have all voiced their concerns, if not their opposition, to the merger.

Less than 20 months out from an election, including one where both Warren and Klobuchar will stand for re-election, will make any merger highly unlikely. While we once favorably - even enthusiastically- viewed merger, we reconsidered in January. We believe, now, that the merger is hopelessly entangled in regulatory issues.

Moreover, we believe the pace of sales -- and the percentage stakes -- being sold by Kroger and Albertsons senior and middle-tier officers in March and April, mostly over 10%, indicate that they have little faith the merger will proceed, either.

SA contributor Daniel Jones made the case that, "Even if the deal falls through, shares are cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms," although he mentioned the burden of debt. We're of the view the Daniel Jones makes a good case, but that investors whose investment contemplated the enhanced returns of a consummated Albertsons/Kroger merger will be disappointed.

We see holding shares based on the contemplated merger as one of "sell in May and go away". You can continue to hold the shares; that's fine. But don't expect any kind of merger payoff as the deal will almost assuredly not be consummated.

We would advise the two entities to sell off stores at their own discretion (as opposed having the sales dictated by the FTC) and shelve the merger plan. Then, undertake cost cutting of their own in their own right, improve labor relations, enter into joint ventures with each other to expand store brand manufacturing, and then return to the merger plans after 2024.

In this political and social environment, we're confident the merger as contemplated is not going anywhere.

