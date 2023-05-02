Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bayer AG Still Dirt-Cheap, Investors Are Getting Its Pharma Business For 'Free'

May 02, 2023 12:00 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFCTVA, HLN, HLNCF
Pioneering Ideas profile picture
Pioneering Ideas
179 Followers

Summary

  • Bayer stock is a textbook example of investing in a wonderful company at a fair price with an estimated upside potential between 30% - 120%.
  • The group is suffering from a conglomerate discount and investors are basically getting the Bayer pharma business almost for free.
  • The stock is up 20% since the beginning of the year, but trading sideways since February. Investors still have time to hop on the Bayer train.
  • Our conservative scenario estimates a fair stock price north of €78.00 (upside of at least 31% on the April closing price of €59.76).

Extinction Rebellion Continues Protests In Berlin

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Thesis

German multinational conglomerate Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF, OTCPK:BAYRY) is suffering from a typical case of conglomerate discount. The market values Bayer at around €58 billion, yet a sum-of-the-parts analysis of its 3 business segments reveals that

Table depicting market valuation of Bayer AG

Seeking Alpha, author's analysis

Table showing overview of Bayer AG's comparable trading companies

Overview of comparable trading companies (Seeking Alpha, author's analysis)

Bayer AG sum-of-the-parts valuation analysis

Bayer AG sum-of-the-parts analysis (Seeking Alpha, Bayer AG Investor Relations, Author's analysis)

This article was written by

Pioneering Ideas profile picture
Pioneering Ideas
179 Followers
Investment manager in alternative assets with >10 years of professional experience and strong focus on tech, e-commerce and undervalued companies. Unique set of capabilities blending operational, strategic and investments insights. Our core belief is that great investments are predicated on a handful of key investment highlights - "big bets" - which ultimately drive the investment outcome. Those 'big bets' are the focus of our analyses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAYRY, BAYZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BAYZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article or analysis provides information, opinions, and commentary on financial markets and other topics. The information, opinions, and commentary presented here are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as personalized investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. The views expressed by the author are his own and may not represent the views of any third party. The author may hold positions in securities mentioned in this article or analysis. Investing in securities involves risk, and you should be aware of the risks involved before investing in any securities. You should always conduct your own research and due diligence and obtain professional advice before making any investment decisions. The author of this article or analysis has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided. However, the information may be inaccurate or incomplete, and the author does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any information provided. The author shall not be liable for any damages or losses arising from the use of any information provided. The information provided in this article or analysis may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the author's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. The author does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not rely on any information provided without conducting your own research and due diligence. The author is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or accountant, and you should seek the advice of a qualified professional if you have any questions about your investments or financial situation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.