Thesis

German multinational conglomerate Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF, OTCPK:BAYRY) is suffering from a typical case of conglomerate discount. The market values Bayer at around €58 billion, yet a sum-of-the-parts analysis of its 3 business segments reveals that a fair value could lie in the range of €75-130 billion. This provides us with a comfortable margin of safety and potential returns in the range of 30% (conservative estimate) to 120% (best case scenario).

We have initiated our coverage of the Bayer story in February in this article which we recommend to quickly skim through for a more detailed write-up of our thesis. Some important events took place in the meantime, so it's time for an update.

Recent events

FY22 results & FY23 outlook

Bayer announced its full year results for FY2022 on February 28th. Consolidated full year revenues reached €50.7 billion (+15%), driven primarily by the crop science business (+25%). The pharma business grew 5% on a full-year basis, although it recorded a decline in Q4. The company noted that €0.5 billion came from its new products Nubeqa and Kerendia targeting chronic kidney diseases linked to type 2 diabetes, but growth was partially offset by problems at Xarelto (blood clot prevention therapy), which faced price pressures in the UK, patent expiration in Brazil and tender procedures in China. Bayer’s consumer health grew by a healthy 15%.

Adjusted EBITDA reached €13.5 billion, translating to a margin of 26.6%. (+1.2 percentage points).

On a positive note, the company announced a 20% increase in its dividend to €2.40 per share, representing a yield of 4.0%.

For 2023, the company expects slowing revenue growth of 0-2% with revenues of €51-52 billion. Core EPS are expected at €7.20 – 7.40 per share (y-o-y decline of 7% to 9%) and Bayer further expects adjusted EBITDA to hit €12.5 – 13.0 billion (a decrease of €0.5 – 1.0 billion). The company argues that the margin contraction will be driven by external factors – price declines as well as inflation-driven cost increases. However, after seeing high single-digit growth rates over the past years, we don't see the a slowdown in 2023 as a red flag, but simply getting back to business as usual.

Management reshuffle launched

The most notable update is with regards to Bill Anderson, the designated CEO. Quick recap: Anderson got the role after backlash from investors earlier this year against Werner Baumann, the architect of the Monsanto takeover. All hopes are now pinned on Anderson to re-establish trust into Bayer's management and turn the group around. All cards are on the table, including a potential group restructuring. You can read up on the benefits of a Bayer re-org in our previous article.

Anderson is officially taking over reigns as CEO on June 1, but he already joined Bayer’s management board on April 1. Anderson is a former pharma executive coming in from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), where he made a name for himself for being unconventional, demanding more ownership and autonomy from the management, delegating responsibilities, reducing time spent in unnecessary meetings and being very competitive and hard working. His approach will definitely cause a stir-up among Bayer’s rather conservatively-led corporate structures in our view.

The second important note is his pharma-background, which may help improve the image of Bayer's pharma segment. Bayer's drug portfolio is a mix of existing as well as promising future products: the company has currently 3 drugs on the market with €1 billion in annual revenues each and a dozen or so drugs generating between €300 and €900 million in sales. While Bayer is facing a patent cliff in the coming years, it has 34 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline, 9 of which are in final research stages. Anderson appears to be a great choice to fix what can be considered Bayer's weak spot as he indisputably owns the right skillset and experiences to manage the group's drug portfolio.

No announcement (yet) on the restructuring

Even though Anderson was quite reserved in his remarks in his first days at Bayer about a potential break-up of the group, we believe this is politics on his part. Breaking up the group will be a very sensitive topic in Germany – politically, publicly, as well as towards Bayer’s workforce, which would likely oppose such a move. It would thus be unwise for Anderson to lean towards a restructuring before officially taking over the CEO position without taking time to consider all options. Yet the simple fact that he is publicly communicating that such options are in fact being considered fills us with optimism that a crop science business spinoff will be pulled off eventually.

In the meantime, activist investors are continuing to clamor for a breakup and changes in the supervisory board. While Bluebell Capital's attack on Bayer's supervisory board on the company's AGM on April 28 was unsuccessful, investors will probably demand a clear strategy from Andersen at the latest by the end of the year. Unless there will be a compelling reason to keep crop science with pharma under one roof, a spin-off or IPO of the crop science unit will be very likely. Bluebell argues that the synergies between crop science and pharma are limited or non-existent because of no overlaps in R&D, marketing, sales, distribution or customer base. We note that if there were any synergies, the group should be trading at a premium compared to its peers and not at a steep discount!

Valuation update: Does anyone fancy a Pharma business unit for free?

Bayer shares have been moving sideways since our initial recommendation on February 22 and the stock thus continues to trade at a discount to its peers. The company is trading for 1.8x its revenues, 7.3x Adjusted EBITDA and 14.7x diluted EPS.

In the following sum-of-the-parts analysis we will show that Bayer is trading at a steep discount and investors can fetch a wonderful company for a less than a 'fair price'.

Seeking Alpha, author's analysis

For comparison, US crop science company Corteva (CTVA), a company similar to Bayer's crop science unit, trades above 12x EBITDA and at 2.4x revenues. Former Swiss competitor Syngenta, now owned by Chinese ChemChina, was rumored to launch its IPO at a revenue multiple of up to 2.5x too (the IPO is now on hold). Applying a multiple of 2.5x to Bayer's crop science unit would yield an enterprise value of €62 billion. This disregards a potential premium for the position of global market leader.

The consumer healthcare division could easily fetch a value of around €20 billion. Such a valuation is not unreasonable: Haleon (HLN), a consumer healthcare company recently spun off from GSK and similar to Bayer's consumer healthcare unit, currently trades at 4.1x revenues and 17x EBITDA. Re-rating Bayer's Consumer health using the same multiple would result in an enterprise value between €23-25 billion.

Hence crop science and consumer health combined could be worth between €80-85 billion. With the group's total enterprise value at around €90 billion, investors are basically getting the pharma unit, a business worth somewhere between €50-80 billion, at a very, very steep discount.

Overview of comparable trading companies (Seeking Alpha, author's analysis)

To wrap-up the valuation exercise: Bayer's fair enterprise value based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis is somewhere in the range of €130 to €180 billion. Assuming a conservative net debt of €54 billion, including a €10 billion in glyphosate lawsuit provisions (Bayer puts those at $6.4 billion in its books), we arrive at an equity value of €77-128 billion and a fair share price to the north of €78. This represents an upside of around 30% to the closing price from April 28 of €59.76. The best case scenario - a full re-rating of each unit at the upper end of the multiple range - could even result in a share price of around €130, bringing the potential upside to 120%.

Bayer AG sum-of-the-parts analysis (Seeking Alpha, Bayer AG Investor Relations, Author's analysis)

Summary

With Bayer still continuing to suffer from a conglomerate discount, we believe that our turnaround investment thesis is still intact. The upcoming appointment of Bill Anderson as new CEO may act as a catalyst and open up the company for a proper shakeup. Our best-case scenario assumes an upside of up to 120% while a conservative valuation shows a margin of safety of around 30% vs. Bayer’s current share price. And in the meantime, shareholders cash-in a sweet dividend of 4%.

Bayer will be announcing Q1 results on May 11, and while we do not expect to hear any updates about the restructuring, prospective investors may want to wait after the results announcement before initiating a position.

As a matter of fact, we do not expect to see any material gains before Q4 of 2023. While there might be bits and pieces of positive (or negative!) news on the way, the real catalyst will be an announcement regarding a group restructuring. Bar unforeseen events, we don't expect Andersen to announce his roadmap and strategy for the group before the end of the year.

