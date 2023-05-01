Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ares Capital: A Rock Of Stability With An 11% Yield

May 01, 2023 1:13 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)OCSL
Summary

  • Ares Capital’s key metrics remained largely intact in 1Q-23.
  • Origination activity remained solid, but slowed QoQ.
  • Higher net investment income is the result of higher interest rates.

In the first quarter, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) benefited from higher net investment income related to the company's floating rate investment portfolio. In 1Q-23, the business development company maintained excellent dividend coverage while experiencing an increase in non-accruals.

Portfolio Activity

Portfolio Activity (Ares Capital Corp)

Loans On Non-Accrual Status

Loans On Non-Accrual Status (Ares Capital Corp)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Earnings Information)

Quarterly Operating Results

Quarterly Operating Results (Ares Capital Corp)

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

