Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AFC Gamma: The Fat 18.5% Yield From Cannabis Could Be At Risk

May 01, 2023 1:15 PM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.26K Followers

Summary

  • AFC Gamma is paying out an 18.5% dividend yield from a portfolio of commercial property loans to the cannabis industry.
  • The mREIT has seen its discount to tangible book value widen in recent quarters as the market reacts to a still-rising interest rate environment and broader cannabis headwinds.
  • A payout ratio of 90% and a discount to tangible book value of 27% have set the backdrop for AFC's total returns in 2023.
Cannabis plants grow under artificial lights

FatCamera

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, in line with its prior payout and for an 18.5% forward yield. The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company is a commercial real estate lender with a distinct specialization, but

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.26K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.