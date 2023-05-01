wabeno/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on April 10th, 2023.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is often regarded as one of the best business development companies or BDCs. This is for a good reason, as the managers seem to put together a solid portfolio and navigate through most economic periods rather successfully. That means utilizing and implementing leverage smartly by employing fixed rates and being able to lock in low costs when rates were zero.

However, the one thing that will always get brought up about MAIN is the fact that it trades at a significant premium. This is the BDCs worst attribute and characteristic, and it can be a serious consideration before buying. The current premium is listed at 46.35%, according to the last net asset value reported at the end of 2022. This premium is actually one of the lowest as the BDC has enjoyed trading at premiums in excess of 60% regularly over the last decade.

MAIN Historical Discount/Premium (CEFData)

That being said, with this premium, there is also a huge benefit that comes along with it, making the premium itself its worst attribute and one of its best assets.

This comes in the form of being able to issue shares above NAV per share and raising capital. This capital is accretive to the NAV and hopefully the earnings as well when it is issued at a premium.

Breaking Out The MAIN Accretion

Let's take a look at the last annual report they provided to see a breakdown of just how much accretion the fund has experienced, both due to its at-the-market offering and the dividend reinvestment plan.

MAIN Annual Report (Main Street Capital)

The above, over the past five years, shows us that the accretion on a NAV per share effect has been an additional $3.65 provided to the NAV. Here are a couple of things to point out with this being the case.

We can see that the NAV from 2021 to 2022 increased by $1.57. Backing out the positive $1.26 accretion the BDC had from issuing more shares would have meant NAV only moved up $0.31 per share. Still not a bad scenario and clearly shows that MAIN's managers know what they are doing.

Additionally, if we look at the last five years at that $3.65, where NAV was $24.09 at the end of 2018, and 2022 had NAV finishing at $26.86. Well, that would have meant that NAV per share would have actually decreased. On an absolute basis, it would have seen its NAV decline by $0.88.

However, we don't know exactly what NAV would have decreased or potentially increased because they were able to raise this additional capital that was invested. That means if we went back in time, we don't know how this capital would have been employed, and it wouldn't have been able to compound on itself. Said another way, we don't know exactly what the positive impact of the $3.65 invested in the last five years had produced in terms of earnings from the loans that this capital went to.

Another point worth highlighting here is that while the outstanding shares have ballooned, it was to the benefit of all shareholders in terms of the NAV. The NAV accretion is the most important part, too. Some investors may say that they are losing their voting power, but for most retail investors, your voting isn't going to decide any decisions anyway, ultimately. Sorry, it's an institutional world out there, and those that can carry millions of shares will carry all the power every time.

Finally, let's point out the portfolio performance in the last five years. In total, it would have unrealized/realized gains/losses of $0.90 per share. Meaning that the accretion from offering shares was a larger contributor than the portfolio performance. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as it was still positive, especially during a year such as Covid that saw significant losses. That's ignoring net investment income, which was a huge contributor. After all, that's basically the core focus of a BDC.

This isn't only a benefit of the last five years either; the five years before that also benefited through these shares being offered at a premium. That contributed to a total NAV accretion of $5.28 during the 2013-2017 years. As noted, MAIN has been trading at a heightened premium for many years. In fact, for most of its existence at this point.

MAIN Annual Report (Main Street Capital)

Is ARCC A Better Manager?

There is another popular BDC that it is often compared to. That is Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC). ARCC recently reported their Q1 2023 figures, but we'll be referring to their annual report and year-end 2022 information. This is to match the comparisons up to MAIN's for the same time period.

In the last five years, ARCC has performed significantly better. Covid seemed to have rocked MAIN's underlying portfolio to a greater extent, with ARCC being able to rebound at a more rapid level.

YCharts

In the last ten years, MAIN slightly ekes out a better performance. We can also see that before Covid, MAIN was easily the dominant outperformer between these two.

YCharts

When looking at ARCC's annual report, we can see that they weren't nearly able to issue as many shares due to trading at more modest valuations. Generally, flirting back and forth between discounts and premiums.

ARCC Historical Discount/Premium (CEFData)

Therefore, naturally, we see a more minimal benefit. Total shares outstanding went from 426 million to 519 million in the last five years. That's an increase of 21.83% compared to MAIN's share count increase of 28.14%.

ARCC had a public offering of shares earlier in the 2022 calendar year that was the largest contributor to the growing share count in the last year. At an average offering price of $19.74, that should have been at least slightly accretive, but not anything like we see from MAIN's enormous ATM offerings.

ARCC 2022 Public Offering and ATM (Ares Capital)

In total, they listed that the issuance of common stock in the last year added $0.10 to NAV. In 2021, it was $0.11. 2020 and 2018 showed no accretion due to share offerings, and 2019 was listed at $0.02. That gives us a grand total of $0.23 accretion in the last five years, relative to $3.65 for MAIN.

MAIN is higher priced, but based on the starting NAV of $23.53 at the beginning of this five-year period in 2018 that we've been looking at, that would have been 15.51%. Against the 2018 beginning NAV per share for ARCC of $16.65, the accretion would have worked out to an additional 1.38% increase.

Therefore, one could easily conclude that ARCC may very well be the better manager. They have to manage their portfolio and all their leverage in a manner where they are less reliant on share offerings to boost results. They have to be more opportunistic and selective when issuing shares.

Additionally, both MAIN and ARCC have seen their premiums drop. For ARCC, that meant going to a discount once again while MAIN still enjoys an elevated premium, but down from the 60 to 80% levels we've seen previously. That would have also contributed to ARCC's total return performance being better in the last five years over MAIN due to valuation declines. Which is precisely why investors tend to shun these types of premiums.

Conclusion

The point of this article isn't to bash MAIN. In fact, I own MAIN and not ARCC, which from this one single angle of looking at these BDCs, could mean ARCC is a better manager. This article's main point was hoping to shed some light on the benefits of a BDC's premium. It has meaningfully contributed to some of MAIN's success while perhaps not having as robust performance in the last five years with its portfolio relative to ARCC. That premium can be MAIN's worst attribute while also being its greatest asset.

It's also why I worry more about MAIN permanently losing its premium during market crashes. Not only would that mean most investors would become underwater if they bought in the last several years, but they also would lose this benefit of issuing new shares accretively. It would essentially become just like most other BDCs, where it comes down to their prowess as managers.

At the end of the day, the management team still has to put together a successful portfolio of investments that one would want to invest in. Otherwise, you don't get to trade at some of these significant premiums in the first place to benefit from these offerings. Additionally, perhaps it's a sign that if ARCC was internally managed as MAIN was, maybe they could enjoy this luxurious premium as well.