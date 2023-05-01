Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Texas Instruments Q1 Earnings: Plenty Of Reasons To Be Bullish (Rating Upgrade)

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
917 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated reported its Q1 results last week and beat both the top and bottom line consensus, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • Revenue is under pressure following lower demand as customers are seeing inventory corrections and this is expected to continue going into the second quarter.
  • While the near-term outlook does not look great, I believe investors do not have much to worry about with management committed to continued investments which will pay off once demand returns.
  • I remain bullish on the long-term outlook of Texas Instruments Incorporated as it looks well positioned and has shown in the past that it can deliver great shareholder returns through economic cycles.
  • Following the latest financial results and outlook, I have lowered my FY23 expectations and target price for Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Texas Instruments Inc (TI) HQ in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

I upgrade my rating on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) ("TI") from hold to buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q1 2023 results which beat the consensus. However, the quarterly results

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

TXN market share in the semiconductor industry (Statista)

Analog rankings: Top 10 suppliers own 68% market share

IC Insights

manufacturing footprint

TXN fabs (Texas Instruments)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
917 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.