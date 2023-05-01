Joe Raedle

Recap

On April 29, 2023, according to Bloomberg, the company' creditor group approached Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) with a proposal for a debt-for-equity swap. This is just prior to May 3, when Carvana's extended exchange offer will expire. The company will also report its Q1 earnings on May 4. The clock is ticking. Bankruptcy could be coming. Is this the real case?

Our previous coverage of Carvana can be dated back to May 8, 2019, when everyone questioned this company and before its stock flew through the roof in 2021. Right now, it's back to where it began.

If you are interested in our analysis of its business model, you can refer to our piece at "Carvana's Secret Auto Loan And Low Variable Cost Business Model". We discussed in detail its business model and the long term assumptions in its free cash flow model.

In this article, we would like to focus on the reasons that we think the company can survive and make a great investment for shareholders. We will prepare investors ahead of its exchange offer event and earnings release this week.

Short sellers seem pretty sure the company was simply another pandemic winner and could soon file for bankruptcy.

High short interest but relatively low short fee

As of March 25, 2023, 66% of float shares, or 46.3 million shares, were shorted with a fee rate cap of approximately 10% for the past 4 months. There are indications that the company in question is facing significant financial challenges and may be at risk of bankruptcy. One indication of this pressure is the higher short fee associated with the company's stock. If you are a short seller, does this bother you?

Short interest (Stocksera)

We will answer the above question later. Let's go over a couple of the most common arguments from short sellers.

Bears' myth

Pandemic winner with a small addressable market

Short sellers appear skeptical about Carvana's ability to succeed in the highly competitive used car market. They seem to believe that the company's hassle-free online buying experience caters to only a small share of the market, and that the number of customers who are willing to pay for the convenience offered by Carvana is relatively small compared to the larger market of used car buyers.

What if I told you that Carvana sells automobiles not only to the standard high credit score customers but also to mom-and-pop customers and those with credit scores as low as 500 and as high as 700?

Customer profile (Carvana)

Despite the argument put forward by the proponents of the "pandemic winner" theory, who believe that companies that experienced a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic would see a decline in demand once the pandemic subsides, the latest data suggests otherwise. Specifically, in the case of the company in question, website visits have actually reached a record high in 2023, as documented by the Wayback Machine.

Wayback Machine

Carvana's website traffic (Wayback Machine)

Moreover, bears make a variety of arguments, including the fact that the company was insolvent and operating at a significant loss, the auto title issue, the quality of the vehicles, etc. We will cover this topic later in the paragraphs that follow.

Bond prices indicated bankruptcies at the door

So let's figure out how much this company is worth if it goes into liquidation. Depending on how you stress test the cash flow and current asset value, its liquidation value can be different. If you agree with our assumption to assign a 50% discount on current assets (excluding cash and inventories) and subtract the accounts payable, we get a 55% recovery rate for the unsecured bonds, which is comparable to the 53 cents on the dollar price of the 2030 bond. The bond actually traded at a premium to its book value if we include the cash burn from December 31, 2022, until now.

This explains why the charge rate is relatively low and there is a sizable short interest. The equity short position was utilized by the bond holder to offset the underlying risk. The annual return on a 2030 bond with a 10.25% coupon that matures at 0.53 is over 17%. Therefore, the 10% fee seems reasonable now.

The credit request for a debt-to-equity transfer may be the most convincing case against bears. I believe the bond holders would not make such a request if the company was close to bankruptcy. At least not at this time, as its longest-term bond is still trading at a premium.

The company has $3.9 billion in liquid assets, per its 10-K. There were at least $1 billion in financial receivables not included in this. The company was supposed to sell the receivable to Ally Financial in Q4 2022 but postponed it to January 2023, per its Q4 report. The bears viewed this as strong proof that Carvana had reached its breaking point.

We believe that Ally's decision to turn cautious with sub-prime loans came about as a result of the increased auto delinquency rate, which Ally noted in its Q1 earnings call. However, we believe that this doesn't mean the debt will remain on Carvana's books indefinitely because (1) the loan is secured by collateral, (2) there are institutional investors with different risk appetites than Ally Bank, and (3) the price of used cars hasn't collapsed.

Used car price index (Manheim)

Assuming that the company was able to sell its $1 billion in receivables by the end of 2022, it can expect to see a significant impact on its free cash flow and cash outflow from operations. Specifically, in 2022, the company's free cash flow would decrease to less than $900 million, while its cash outflow from operations would be less than $350 million. In fact, even after applying a 50% discount to its real estate value, the company's liquidity should be at least $3 billion. This will provide a solid financial foundation for the company over the next two to three years.

Then, why has the company proposed the exchange offer?

Exchange offer detail (Carvana)

In a nutshell, even though the company must pay a higher interest rate, it may delay making its first interest payment until mid-2024, saving money on both interest costs and principle payments.

The bond holder who purchased the position at a discount on the secondary market will likely profit from this exchange offer. We will soon find out.

The car title issue is the last straw

Finally, we'd like to address the query regarding car qualities and the title issue. The dilemma of being unable to transfer the automobile title to the buyer is as devastating as Tesla's (TSLA) autonomous driving accident when it first happened. Despite being a serious problem, it does not pose a systemic risk. The traffic visits mentioned above demonstrate steadily rising interest in the website over time. Its value is attested to by the 4.7 stars out of 5 from 179,224 reviews on its website.

Bad car qualities can't be fixed

People questioned the car's qualities, such as any scratches or other appearance issues that weren't apparent from the website photo. It is true that this problem cannot be avoided during the transit procedure. The company did, however, offer a 7-day return policy. As a result, when compared to a traditional dealership, customer rights are actually better protected. Since Carvana introduced the seven-day return policy, CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and other retailers have adopted it. You could be wondering, as investors, if investing in this company has a decent risk-reward profile. I believe the industry is better off with Carvana, though, in my opinion as a consumer.

Carvana is about price transparency

Carvana's impact on the used car industry extends far beyond convenience alone. In fact, we believe that the company has fundamentally changed the industry by introducing transparency into pricing. Historically, consumers have been frustrated with the used car buying process, not because it is time-consuming or because salespeople are annoying, but because of the lack of transparency and consistency in pricing.

At traditional dealerships, buyers often receive different quotes for the same vehicle, and dealerships use salespeople to try to determine the buyer's "bottom line" before setting the price. This approach is called "price discrepancy" and is inefficient and erodes consumer trust in the dealership, even after the purchase is complete. It is likely the consumer's next purchase won't be from the same dealership.

Despite this, the transactional model has persisted for decades. One reason for this is that, no matter how much consumers dislike the dealership experience, the number of dealerships within driving range is often limited. This is due in part to the fact that dealerships are a heavy asset business, meaning that it is not easy to start a dealership from scratch. This has created a situation where the physical distance between consumers and dealerships serves as a type of "moat" for the dealership industry.

Carvana is poised to disrupt the outdated practices of the traditional used car industry. Unlike many other online used car platforms, such as TrueCar or cars.com, which primarily work with dealerships, Carvana provides customers with a fixed price that they can purchase without having to call or negotiate with the dealership. This is a significant advancement over the old practice of using websites like Bluebook to obtain quotes that can then be used to argue with the dealership. Carvana's innovative online marketplace is disrupting the industry and setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency.

Early signs of stabilization in used car profits

Early indications of the used automobile market's economic stability can be seen in the recent earnings release from CarMax. Used car gross earnings per vehicle grew compared to the prior quarter, despite the fact that both businesses reported a high single digit fall in used car prices and a double digit decline in unit sales. AutoNation's used car gross profits per vehicle increased by an impressive 35% compared to the previous quarter, and even exceeded their projected 2022 levels.

The Q1 2023 earnings releases of AutoNation (AN) and CarMax provide early cues to the economic stability of the used car sector. Used car gross earnings per vehicle grew from the previous quarter, despite the fact that both companies reported a high single-digit decline in used car prices and a double-digit decline in unit sales. Particularly, AutoNation's used car gross profits per vehicle increased astonishingly by 35% from the prior quarter, exceeding their projected levels for 2022.

Operating metrics comparison (CarMax, AutoNation, and Carvana)

According to AutoNation, the supply of two- and four-year-old used cars is now under pressure. This can be attributed to the new car supply chain constraint, which has had a trickle-down effect on the availability of used cars.

This issue was covered in our analysis "AutoNation Vs. CarMax: The Future Of Dealerships Amid Recession Uncertainty".

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the automotive industry in 2020, leading to a shortage of new cars worldwide. Global supply chains were disrupted, manufacturing capacity was reduced, and new car production was limited. This shortage of new cars has put pressure on the used car market, which has been forced to pick up the slack.

AutoNation repurchased $300 million in shares in Q1 to show its belief in the comeback of the used car market.

During the first quarter, we invested more than $300 million to repurchase a total of 2.4 million shares. I think when you look at the shape and the performance of our business in this quarter, and in fact, recent prior periods, it’s increasingly evident that the structural changes that we have made to AutoNation during a time when the supply and demand economics have been a tailwind for our operation will have a lasting and meaningful impact on a go-forward basis on how to drive shareholder value and returns regardless of what cyclicality we may face.

Carvana was aggressively reducing its high cost inventory in Q4 2022, as shown below in the excerpt from the earnings call. We think this upcoming tailwind in the used car market can be beneficial to the company.

Inside the company, we are doing the most productive work we have ever done. We are adjusting to the lower level of volume that we believe meets our profitability objectives in this environment. We are implementing systems and new operational and management processes that make us more efficient across all areas of the business. And we are also making our cost structure more flexible so we can handle variations in volume relative to our expectations with less operational and financial impact on the business in the future.

AutoNation and CarMax were investing in their omnichannel to enhance the customer experience, as we could see. Therefore, we consider these to be strong indications that Carvana actually disrupted the market and added value for customers. As long as the salesperson is still involved in price negotiations, we believe it will be difficult to replicate Carvana's transparent pricing model.

Summary

Carvana's introduction of transparent pricing has significantly disrupted the industry. As a result, we believe the used car market will change from being a transaction-focused industry to one that is long-term consumer driven.

Furthermore, early indications suggest that there may be improvements in the unit economics of the used car industry. Reports from other dealerships in the industry have shown promising signs of progress, indicating that the industry may be on the cusp of a shift toward greater efficiency and profitability.

Due to bond holders' hedging needs, we believe the massively shorted stock can continue for a while and last until the business is close to free cash flow breakeven. However, we think it might occur sooner than investors anticipate. We believe investing in this stock offers a decent balance of risk and reward. We have a strong buy rating.