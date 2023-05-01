Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BP: U.K. Windfall Tax And Earnings Preview

May 01, 2023 2:02 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)CVX, TTE, TTFNF2 Comments
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
717 Followers

Summary

  • BP's FY 22 results were exceptionally disappointing given that several peers including XOM and CVX reported record profits.
  • Despite record operating profits in 2022, BP reported net losses that can be directly traced to the UK's windfall tax.
  • BP will report FQ1 2023 earnings pre-market on May 2nd. Several peers have already reported analyst estimate beating FQ1 23 results.
  • I recommend most investors watch BP earnings closely and consider waiting for at least a minimal indication of improving sentiment in the broader energy sector before adding to an existing position or initiating a new position.
BP"s Canadian head office

jewhyte

UK Windfall Tax

In early July of last year, British lawmakers approved a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea with the intention of redistributing energy profits to citizens struggling with soaring energy bills. I

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
717 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.