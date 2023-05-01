Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 1:15 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.48K Followers

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Weiss - Chairman & CEO

Adam Waldman - CCO

Sean Power - CFO

Jenna Bosco - IR

Conference Call Participants

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Ed White - H. C. Wainwright

Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TG Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It would now like to turn the call over to Jenna Bosco. Thank you. You may begin.

Jenna Bosco

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I’m Jenna Bosco, and with me today to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update are Michael Weiss, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adam Waldman, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Sean Power, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our Safe Harbor statement, Mike will provide an overview of our recent corporate developments. Adam will provide an update on our commercialization efforts, and Sean will provide a brief overview of our financial results, before turning the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, including sales performance, projected regulatory milestones, and expectations for our marketed and pipeline products. TG cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.