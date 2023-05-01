Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Global Payments: A Good Company At A Fair Price

May 01, 2023 2:00 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)1 Comment
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global Payments Inc. shares are tanking after Q1 results.
  • The company is still offering reliable growth and is at value levels, especially under $100.
  • Maybe market participants were looking for more, but it was a beat and raise by Global Payments Inc.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

This earnings season, we have been heavily invested in reviewing as many financial company earnings reports as we can to really try and get a feel for the direction corporations see the nation and the globe moving. The

Be a Winner and Make Moves with our team

Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing.

  • Access an expert team of 4 analysts, available all day during market hours.
  • 4 different chat rooms
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews
  • Money-back guarantee
  • Education, tools, and conversation

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.75K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.