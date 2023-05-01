Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 1:41 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.49K Followers

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie DuBray - Investor Relations

Stuart Bradie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Sopp - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bert Subin - Stifel

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Steven Fisher - UBS

Gautam Khanna - Cowen

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the KBR First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jeslita. I will be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Jamie DuBray with KBR. Jamie, please go ahead.

Jamie DuBray

Thank you, Jeslita. Good morning and welcome to KBR’s first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Joining me are Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stuart and Mark will provide highlights from the year and then open the call for your questions. Today’s earnings presentation is available on the Investors section of our website at kbr.com.

This discussion includes forward-looking statements reflecting KBR’s views about future events and their potential impact on performance as outlined on Slide 2. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements, as discussed in our most recent Form 10-K available on our website. This discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures that the company believes to be useful metrics for investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure is included at the end of our earnings presentation.

I will now turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.