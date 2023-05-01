Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Crypto Recession Strategy: Staking Litecoin

May 01, 2023 2:42 PM ETLitecoin USD (LTC-USD)RUNE-USD
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is forecasting a recession. Positioning crypto portfolios defensively is not an easy task.
  • Sitting in stablecoins carries risk due to the collateral being held by centralized entities on traditional finance rails.
  • Litecoin holders can stake LTC through THORFi savers vaults to generate 5.2% in-kind yield on unused coins without giving up control of funds.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of BlockChain Reaction get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Litecoin lies on a pack of US dollars

vadiko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a previous non-crypto article, I gave my rationale for why I suspect a recession is likely just around the corner. One of the more straightforward reasons that I can provide is that the Federal

USDC Peg

USDC Peg (CoinMarketCap)

DAI Collateral

DAI Collateral (Daistats)

Chart
Data by YCharts

90 Day Adjusted NVT

90 Day Adjusted NVT (CoinMetrics)

Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • A Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.8K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find. 

Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTC-USD, LTC-USD, ETH-USD, ZEC-USD, RUNE-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.