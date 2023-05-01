Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fairfax Financial Holdings: A Classic GARP Stock

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings is a Canadian $17.6-billion market cap holding company focused on insurance, reinsurance, and investment management.
  • Despite all the difficulties, Fairfax was able to increase its gross premium by 16% year-on-year in FY2022 on a consolidated basis.
  • Despite experiencing $1 billion in unrealized bond losses for the year, the CEO expects much of it to reverse over the short term. The bond portfolio duration is quite low.
  • Fairfax is expected to be the biggest beneficiary among Canadian P&C insurance companies in the transition to IFRS 17 due to its conservative practice of not discounting its reserves.
  • I see an upside potential of ~15% by the end of FY2023, so I rate Fairfax stock as a "Buy" at its current price levels.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Три канадских флага перед зданием в Оттаве, Онтарио, Канада. Оттава является столицей Канады и одним из главных экономических, политических

BalkansCat/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) (TSX:FFH:CA) is a Canadian $17.6-billion market cap holding company focused on insurance, reinsurance, and investment management. Founded in 1985 by CEO Prem Watsa, the company owns several subsidiaries in

Fairfax's 2022 annual report

Fairfax's 2022 annual report

Seeking Alpha data

Seeking Alpha Premium data

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fairfax's 2022 annual report

Fairfax's 2022 annual report

YCharts, author's calculations

YCharts, author's calculations

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.43K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FFH:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.