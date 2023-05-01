Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

La-Z-Boy: Resting On Limited Downside

May 01, 2023 3:30 PM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)
Fernando Batista Costa profile picture
Fernando Batista Costa
19 Followers

Summary

  • La-Z-Boy is a well-known furniture manufacturer with over two decades of consistent profitability and well positioned for continued growth in the future.
  • The overall market sentiment and the expectation of an impending recession seem to have discounted La-Z-Boy's stock to an unusual level.
  • Conservative growth assumptions and a potential multiple expansion to historical levels make LZB a low-risk investment with likely above-market returns a decade from now.
  • The short-term investment in La-Z-Boy is yielding nearly 4% in combined dividends and share buybacks.

Female friends carrying a sofa out of a house on moving day

AJ_Watt

Relax. Not As Bad As It Looks

The streak was almost broken in 2022. It seemed like that for the first time since 1990, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was going to end the year with negative free cash flow (FCF), but things

graph

Fig.1: LZB Inventories (Author)

Grapgh

Fig. 2: LZB Profitability and Efficiency (Author)

Table

Fig. 3: LZB Peers (GuruFocus)

Graph

Fig.4: LZB Fair Value (Author)

Graph

Fig. 5: LZB Revenue and FCF Projections (Author)

This article was written by

Fernando Batista Costa profile picture
Fernando Batista Costa
19 Followers
I am a Mechanical Engineer with an interest in the stock market and long-term investing strategies. I have no formal training in equity research/analysis but I like to think for myself and take my investment decisions into my own hands. Anyone can be a successful long-term investor when equipped with a handful of simple tools and the ability to stay the course regardless of what the market does in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LZB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.