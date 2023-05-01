Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sony: Growth Potential Makes The Stock A Solid Choice

May 01, 2023 3:31 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
310 Followers

Summary

  • Sony's fourth mid-range plan exceeded its initial target, thanks to the music and picture segments.
  • The ET&S segment is expected to face tough competition from Samsung and Xiaomi in the TV market.
  • Despite uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, Sony has the potential for growth in the service market, making the stock a solid choice for investors.
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

It's not a secret that Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) has an ambitious plan for its Spider-Man franchise, with plans to elevate it beyond the Avengers. With the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 and the exclusive launch

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
310 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.