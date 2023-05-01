Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Katahdin Bankshares: Steady Progress

May 01, 2023 3:41 PM ETKatahdin Bankshares Corp. (KTHN)
Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Katahdin has largely met our expectations over the last five years.
  • The current valuation is a significant discount to book value (tangible and total) and reflects a low forward price-to-earnings ratio.
  • We believe the current valuation is unjustified and that Katahdin could provide long term shareholders with average annual returns in the range of 10%-12% over the next several years.

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk

Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN), which serves northeastern Maine through its Katahdin Trust Company subsidiary, has been one of our favorite northeastern community banks since (and for that matter even before) our initial article on the company in 2017. In 2018, we stated in

Asset Quality Table

Katahdin Trust Asset Quality (Katahdin Trust Annual Report (2022))

Capital Ratio Table

Katahdin Trust Capital Ratios (Katahdin Trust Annual Report (2022))

This article was written by

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
2.85K Followers
The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHB, CAC, KTHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.