Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cargojet Inc. (CGJTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 3:05 PM ETCargojet Inc. (CGJTF), CJT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.49K Followers

Cargojet Inc. (OTCPK:CGJTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pauline Dhillon - Chief Corporate Officer

Ajay Virmani - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Calver - Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Porteous - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Joey Chan - Scotiabank

Tim James - TD Securities

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank Securities

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cargojet Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Pauline Dhillon. Please go ahead, Ms. Dhillon.

Pauline Dhillon

Thank you, Marie. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2023 results. With me on the call today is Ajay Virmani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porteous, our Chief Strategy Officer; Scott Calver, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sanjeev Maini, our Senior Vice President, Finance.

After opening remarks about the quarter, we will open the call for questions. I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call such as those relating to our forecasted revenues, costs and strategic plans are forward-looking within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. This also includes references to non-GAAP measures like adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and return on invested capital. Please refer to our most recent press release and MD&A for important assumptions and cautionary statements relating to forward-looking information and for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to GAAP income.

I will now turn the call over to Ajay for his remarks.

Ajay Virmani

Thank you, Pauline. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our first

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.