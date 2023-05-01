Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Major Asset Classes: April 2023 Performance Review

May 01, 2023
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.94K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index headed the rallies last month, posting a strong 4.1% return in April.
  • Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund rose 2.6% in April, the second-best performer for April.
  • The Global Market Index continued to recover in April, rising 1.2%.

Trading charts and data on digital screen. TradingView

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Most of the major asset classes continued to rebound in April, led by property shares ex-US, based on a set of ETF proxies. The downside outliers: foreign government bonds in developed markets, stocks in emerging markets and commodities.

VNQI ETF

Total Returns (%)

Wealth Indexes: GMI vs. US Stock & Bond Markets

This article was written by

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

