Back in January 2023, I wrote an article titled Ladder Capital: My #1 Mortgage REIT For 2023. Now that the commercial mREIT (mortgage real estate investment trust) has reported Q1-23 earnings, it’s time for a checkup. First off, let’s take a look at how Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has performed YTD, versus the peer group:

As you can see, Ladder Capital has underperformed. The mREIT has returned -6.9% YTD, compared with the peer average of -2.3%. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is the top performer YTD, driven by the anticipated acquisition of Ready Capital (RC), +11.1% YTD. Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is also +5.5% YTD.

LADR’s dividend yield is 9.9%, lower than the peer average of 13.7%, and, of course, one of the reasons that LADR’s yield is lower is because the company has a much lower payout ratio.

Now let’s dive into LADR’s business model…

The LADR Basics

Ladder Capital is unique mREIT that was formed in 2008 and went public in 2014 (as a C-Corp). The REIT’s primary business model is to originate and securitize first mortgage loans on stabilized, income-producing, commercial real estate properties.

But that’s not LADR’s only revenue generator. The company is differentiated based on that fact that it does not rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources of revenue, including earning revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals as well as mortgage loan origination. As of Q1-23, the portfolio composition is as follows:

$5.9 billion in assets, including $3.8 billion of loans (65% of total)

$693 million of real estate equity (12%)

$520 million of securities (9%).

The loan portfolio is the primary revenue driver for the company, and unlike Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), both direct peers, LADR focuses on smaller (more granular) loans with an average deal size of $25 million. This makes for a more diversified investment thesis – BXMT’s average loan size is $134 million and KREF’s average loan size is $124 million.

Another important differentiator for LADR is that 84% of the company’s loan portfolio is comprised of post-COVID originations. That’s important because LADR does have office exposure (24%), and 76% of the loans to office buildings are post-Covid while 56% of them are in sunbelt markets.

As you can see above, LADR also has 37% exposure in multifamily loans, and while peers like Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) have been in the news a lot due to a recent foreclosure in Texas, Ladder hasn’t been aggressively lending in that category, instead focusing on lower LTVs (loan to values). As Paul Miceli. president of LADR, explained on the recent Q1 earnings call (emphasis added):

“…we did see a big run up in prices. And we saw a lot of loan requests for 80% leverage on a purchase price of a property that sold three years prior at half the price it was being sold at in 2021. We tended to avoid those transactions, unless there was a reason that we could point to concrete wise as to why we would expect the population of that area and the demand side of rental apartments and the income side that might be able to absorb -- getting to those apartments at those rents. We didn't do a lot of that. In fact, we pretty much toward the end of '21, I believe, we noticed that spreads were widening in the CLO market. And I think a lot of lenders interpreted that to mean it was just the end of the year and that's what happens when LIBOR and so forget to the end of the year. We did not interpret it that way. And so we pretty much began bowing out of stabilized debt yields of six around that time. And we began using an eight on stabilized debt yield for on the exit.”

So, LADR’s weighted average LTV for the entire loan portfolio is 68% with a 2.4 year weighted average maturity. 99% of the loans are senior secured (first mortgages) as LADR focuses on lightly-transitional loans with modest future funding commitments (only $290 million). Importantly, 88% of the balance sheet first mortgage loans are floating-rate with interest rate floors.

With such a large floating-rate balance sheet book and a significant proportion of fixed-rate liabilities, earnings are positively correlated to rising interest rates. 100% of LADR’s floating-rate loan portfolio is at or above interest rate floors and 100% of floating-rate loan borrowers have interest rate caps in place, providing payment protection (for LADR).

Another interesting carrot to the LADR business model is the company’s owned real estate investments that continue to contribute to distributable earnings by generating $13 million of net rental income in Q1-23. As seen below, LADR owns $493 million if net lease properties (3.82 million square feet) and $200 million of diversified assets (1.4 million square feet).

Also, LADR’s securities portfolio ended Q1-23 with a balance of $520 million, as evidence that the company wants to become an investment grade company. As seen below, the weighted-average duration of the securities portfolio is 1.1 years with a weighted-average yield of 5.7%. 99% of the portfolio is investment grade rated. No near-term bond maturities until October of 2025.

LADR has maintained a modest use of leverage with a thoughtful makeup of unsecured and non-recourse non-mark to market debt, anchored by $1.6 billion of long-term unsecured bonds.

These unsecured corporate bonds anchor LADR’s capital structure with $1.6 billion outstanding (38% of our debt). The weighted average maturity of these unsecured bonds is 4.5 years, and they maintain a desirable fixed rate cost of capital at 4.7% average coupon.

Ladder has over $600 million (more than 10% of assets) in cash and cash equivalents, with $950 million of same day liquidity, including the company’s unsecured revolver that remains modestly levered (adjusted leverage ratio of 1.8x and 1.1x net of cash and securities).

Subsequent to quarter-end, LADR brought down its adjusted leverage ratio to 1.7x and reduced interest expenses by approximately $1.2 million per quarter. As CEO Brian Harris, explained (emphasis added):

“When volatility in the corporate bond markets caused indiscriminate selling of bonds and for sellers trying to raise liquidity, we stepped in and purchased about $59 million of our outstanding corporate bonds, generating a $9 million gain in the corner while decreasing our overall leverage and interest costs. This action was open to us because we had over $1 billion of liquidity at the time, strong credit performance for our asset base and very modest adjusted leverage of 1.8x. Our strong balance sheet allowed us to take advantage of the market dislocation in March, and we will continue to seize upon opportunities like this as the year unfolds. We expect that our careful attention to credit liquidity and leverage will continue to lead the strong performance at Ladder.”

Latest Earnings Results

Because LADR’s earnings are positively correlated to increases in short-term interest rates the company saw a meaningful increase in net interest income in Q1-23 that rose to $43 million versus $37.3 million in Q4-22 and $9.2 million Q1-22. LADR generated distributable earnings of $47.2 million, or $0.38 per share.

As referenced earlier, LADR’s dividend is well covered from a primarily senior secured asset base, and in Q1-23 the company delivered an ROAE (after tax) in excess of 12.3% with modest leverage and robust liquidity.

Internally Managed

LADR is internally managed which offers strong alignment with stakeholders. In addition, the management team and directors own over 10% of the company. The CEO, president, and CFO own around 9 million shares valued at around $84 million.

Valuation

I purchased a significant number of LADR shares on March 31 and April 7 of 2020 (at an average price of $4.41) and sold ~50% of the shares on December 4, 2020 at $9.54. I kept the remaining shares and I continue to accumulate shares in that position.

Today, shares are trading at $9.35 with a P/E of 7.8x. Prior to COVID, LADR stock was trading at an average multiple of 9.3x and the highest multiple was 12.8x in late February 2020.

I find it interesting that Ladder Capital Corp has approximately $600 million in cash and cash equivalents with a market cap of $1.18 billion. Needless to say, the discounted share price valuation is directly correlated to the combination of office headlines and bank closures.

However, LADR is laser-focused on middle market lending. I was glad to see the management team stay fixated on creating shareholder value. One analyst asked about the dividend on the earnings call, and CEO Harris responded:

“We look at a quarterly, usually right before the dividend declaration date. So I'd imagine the first couple of weeks of June, we'll take a look at it again. Last year, we raised their dividend twice, for a total of 15% versus where we started the year at. And so we're going to revisit it again in June here. We took a look at it in March. And earnings look pretty good. And then I guess it was Silicon Valley Bank got in trouble around March 10. I think all of the bonds and all of the stock we bought back took place after March 10. So when we were figuring out our next dividend, you know, calculation, the market was a little bit up in the air. And so we wound up supplementing the earnings of this quarter greatly in the last two weeks, largely as a result of the turmoil in the banking sector. So I think we'll be revisiting it again in June, and the first two weeks of June.”

LADR’s dividend yield is 9.9% and the company has ample capacity to boost it again. I made a small fortune in 2020 as a result of the capital markets discipline of the Ladder Capital Corp management team, and I’m confident the company can navigate the current cycle.

As seen above, iREIT has modeled LADR to return 25% over the next 12 months, and this is our conservative estimate. Our confidence lies in the management team’s skillful risk management policies and nimble approach to sourcing new loans (minimal exposure to one customer).

In addition, LADR’s owned real estate portfolio (of $700 million in carrying value) is not reflected in the current share price. Although not cash, the company’s net lease properties are extremely liquid given the fact that most of the properties are leased to operators like Dollar General, Walgreens, and Tractor Supply

In conclusion, Ladder Capital Corp remains my #1 mREIT pick and I’m buying more…

Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments below.