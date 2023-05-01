Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (SBT) Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.49K Followers

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call May 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas M. O’Brien - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Karen Zaborney Knott - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Gerlinger - Hovde Group

Ross Haberman - RLH Investments

Operator

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss Sterling Bancorp's Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Joining us today from Sterling Management team are Tom O’Brien, Chairman, CEO and President; and Karen Knott, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Tom, will discuss the first quarter results and then we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Sterling Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in the Company's SEC filings, which are available on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures which are intended to supplement but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release available on the website contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today, as well as the reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Tom O’Brien. Tom?

Thomas M. O’Brien

Great. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I am in San Francisco this week, so its 8:00 am here, and I’m in our office on corner of Montgomery and California.

So I guess first, I'll start

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.