Justin Sullivan

With a year-to-date (YTD) gain of over 70% and impressive earnings last week, you may assume you've missed the boat on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). However, if the stock were to reach its all-time highs, there's potential for more than a 50% increase in value.

In this article, we'll delve deeper into Meta's prospects, discussing why I believe the company has a bright future ahead.

Data, Data, Data

"Data is the new oil," a phrase coined by British mathematician Clive Humby in 2006, might have once been met with skepticism or laughter. But today, with AI models and large language models (LLMs) rapidly advancing, data has transcended oil in terms of value.

Meta Family Daily Active People (Facebook's Q1 Earnings Slides)

No company comes to mind that knows more about the global population than Meta. Boasting over 3 billion daily active people (DAPs), Meta continues to amass an unparalleled dataset.

Currently, this information allows advertisers to target users with precision. The future uses remain uncertain, but it's clear that Meta's dataset is virtually unrivaled, and the platform's user base continues to expand.

Although App Tracking Transparency has reduced data points, the company still managed to grow ad impressions by 26% year-over-year while maintaining a growing user base.

While it's not our place to speculate on Meta's future data applications, one can easily envision its immense value in the AI landscape.

In a world dominated by large language models (LLMs), the victor will be the one capable of answering the most questions effortlessly or completing tasks autonomously.

Imagine a future where requests such as "Meta, arrange a meetup with five available friends at a picturesque location this Friday" become commonplace. Meta is arguably the company best prepared to make this a reality. One could argue Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) are in contention too, so execution will undoubtably be key.

A Review of Q1 Earnings

Numerous articles have covered Meta's exceptional quarter, so I'll forgo an exhaustive recap. However, there are a few noteworthy aspects that should excite discerning investors.

Firstly, the platform's user growth persists. Despite claims of Facebook's decline over the past decade, the site keeps attracting users. Remarkably, an additional 1 million daily active users joined from the U.S. and Canada this quarter. Whether they're frequenting the platform more often or are newly eligible teens, it's an impressive achievement.

Meta Family Monthly Active People (Meta Q1 Earnings Slides)

Across all its applications, Meta saw its monthly active people (MAPs) rise to 3.81 billion, a 5% year-over-year increase, encompassing 47% of the global population-an almost inconceivable number.

The company's robust share repurchase program continued, with $9.22 billion worth of stock bought back and another $41.73 billion authorized for repurchase. This alone could contribute to a 6-8% growth in share price, depending on execution.

Lastly, Meta persisted with aggressive investments in Reality Labs. I'll discuss this in greater detail later in the article, but it's worth noting the $14.749 billion operating income deficit impacting investors.

Market Share Gains in Shorts

Meta rarely finds itself benefiting from regulatory changes, but the recent discussions surrounding a potential TikTok ban have certainly bolstered the case for Meta.

TikTok, Instagram's Reels (along with Facebook's implementation of Reels), and YouTube Shorts have been engaged in a fierce competition for some time. All three provide similar experiences, effectively capturing users' attention.

The growing negative sentiment around TikTok could lead parents to prohibit the app before any government action takes place. With Reels offering a comparable alternative, often featuring identical content, Meta could ultimately benefit. Should a ban occur, the company would see significant domestic advantages.

Zuckerberg discussed Reels, and how additional data continues to help drive adoption of Reels during the quarterly call:

"Our AI work comes in two main areas. First, the massive recommendations and ranking infrastructure that powers all of our products from Feed to [short-video product] Reels to our ad system to our integrity systems, and that we've been working on for many, many years. And second, the new generative foundation models that are enabling entirely new classes of products and experiences."

Such efforts have enabled Reels' monetization efficiency on Instagram to increase by over 30% quarter-over-quarter-an impressive leap.

Reality Labs

As promised, let's discuss Reality Labs, which may very well become a business school case study in 20 years, whether for better or worse.

Reality Labs annual Operating Income (Author created per company filings)

In 2022, Reality Labs reported a $13.7 billion operating income loss, with no signs of reduced spending based on the latest report. Over the trailing twelve months, the operating income loss from Reality Labs has reached $14.7 billion. Curious about the revenue it generated? A mere $1.8 billion in the past twelve months.

And for those who might expect a slowdown in spending at some point this year-think again.

"We continue to expect Reality Labs operating losses to increase year-over-year in 2023." Source

Evidently, Zuckerberg has faith in what the company is developing. On the surface, the technology and the ideas behind it seem quite innovative. I own an Oculus and use it occasionally; I'd likely use it more if there were better experiences available. However, are those experiences worth nearly $15 billion annually? Unlikely.

Oculus isn't the only focus at Reality Labs. They also have Meta Spark, an AR toolkit that could potentially enhance real-world experiences and be integrated into Instagram to boost adoption and usage.

Meta's Project Aria glasses (Meta)

Additionally, the company is working on smart glasses under "Project Aria." While these may represent the future of wearables, it remains uncertain whether Meta will be the one to deliver them or if Apple is quietly developing a product that consumers will eagerly adopt.

Reality Labs' true test may come this summer when Apple unveils its long-awaited AR/VR solution. If it's reasonably priced-bearing in mind that "affordable" can be a relative term when discussing Apple products-Reality Labs could face significant challenges.

My Take

Meta is an exceptional business, but its substantial spending in a debatable area is holding it back. However, this expenditure is manageable. Although Meta could potentially earn $35 billion+ in annual net income without it, investors still benefit from ~$22 billion in net income, buybacks, and a continually expanding social media platform.

Data by YCharts

On a price multiples basis, Meta's valuation appears somewhat lofty. While not at peak levels, it's certainly climbing. As evident from the P/FCF and P/E charts, Meta has experienced volatility, and investors who entered a year ago have reaped substantial rewards.

Despite this, I rate Meta a 'buy' even at current levels. My reasoning is straightforward: the data. Meta's dominance in social media will continue to draw in more personal information, enabling the company to develop better-tailored offerings in the future. While Reality Labs is currently a hindrance, its success in any of the ongoing projects could provide a considerable boost to the company. Meanwhile, investors will continue to enjoy steady returns through share buybacks and growth in other business areas.