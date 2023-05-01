Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Future Of Meta: Data, Reality Labs, And The Case For Continued Growth

May 01, 2023 4:23 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Ash Anderson
Summary

  • Meta's unparalleled dataset positions it as a key player in the AI-driven future.
  • Heavy spending on Reality Labs is a gamble, but successful projects could create a significant tailwind for the company.
  • Continued dominance in the social media sphere enables Meta to develop more personalized offerings and drive long-term growth.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

With a year-to-date (YTD) gain of over 70% and impressive earnings last week, you may assume you've missed the boat on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). However, if the stock were to reach its all-time highs, there's potential for more than

Meta Family Daily Active People chart

Meta Family Daily Active People (Facebook's Q1 Earnings Slides)

Meta Family Monthly Active People

Meta Family Monthly Active People (Meta Q1 Earnings Slides)

Reality Labs annual Operating Income

Reality Labs annual Operating Income (Author created per company filings)

Meta's Project Aria glasses

Meta's Project Aria glasses (Meta)

This article was written by

Ash Anderson
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

